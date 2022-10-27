Hilltip HTrack™ 2-Way GPRS Tracking/Control System

Hilltip’s HTrack™ 2-way GPRS Tracking/Control system comes standard with all Hilltip IceStriker™ salt spreaders and Spraystriker™ spray units. With this system, users can see the exact amount of material they are applying, along with all details of the application itself. Users can geo-fence worksites to know how much area needs to be treated and the amount of material required. Once created, worksites can be assigned to the StrikeSmart™ controller so the machines will always apply the correct amount of material once onsite. A full range of reporting capabilities is avail-able to inform customers of work performed. Spreader/sprayer application metrics can be adjusted remotely from any device, anywhere in the world.