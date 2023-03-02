Get Equipped: Gas-Powered Mowers

This assortment of gas-powered mowers can add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.
Bobcat WB700
Series
Bobcat Company’s WB700 commercial walk-behind mower comes in three width options (36″, 48″, 52″) and is designed with a commercial floating deck, a bullhorn design, TufDeck cutting system, and five-gallon fuel tank. The WB700 comes equipped with a tool-free oil drain, deck access, and an external oil filter location. In addition, the WB700 features hydraulic drive and Hydro-Gear ZT-2800 hydrostatic transaxles, delivering speeds up to 6.5 MPH. The WB700 has a 1.5″ x 2.5″, 11-gauge structural tube frame, a seven-gauge engine mounting plate, reinforced box section, and 20″ drive tires.
Exmark Radius X-Series
Zero-Turn Mower
The 2022 Radius X-Series zero-turn riding mower features a 31HP Kawasaki twin-cylinder engine and 60″ UltraCut Series 4 cutting deck, with a high-capacity 5.5″ deep, side-discharge design. Patented Lazer Z-style deck strut isolation technology eliminates sway, eases deck height adjustment, and increases operator comfort. The Kawasaki FX921V engine has an overhead V-valve design with three valves per cylinder, with pressurized lubrication and a high-efficiency oil cooler. The Radius X-Series features a unibody frame that’s fully welded of 2″ by 3″ rectangular steel frame tube. An isolated floor pan reduces the vibration and noise felt through the operator’s feet, while the full-suspension operator seat suspends the operator atop 3″ of travel.
Country Clipper Challenger
Country Clipper’s Challenger Series is comprised of six zero-turn models available with 52″and 60″ cutting widths and Kawasaki or Kohler engine options. The new Challenger features a deluxe adjustable suspension seat delivering 2″ of travel to further dampen bumpy rides and reduce operator fatigue. Combined with Country Clipper’s Contour Deck Tracking System™, the Challenger series absorbs bumps and minimizes impact to the turf. Additional features like Joystick or Twin Lever steering, conveniently located cupholders, Stand-Up Deck, and easy-entry Wide Front Step remain standard across the entire series.
Gravely® ZT HD STEALTH
The limited edition Gravely ZT HD STEALTH® is based on the ZT HD model, featuring a black-on-black paint scheme with limited edition graphics, trim, dual LED lights, and an F117A-inspired control panel. Updates include a 52″ X-Factor® 3 deck and Kawasaki FR Series engine. The machine also includes a finely stitched custom seat based on the new taller and wider ZT XL seat design. The Stealth features aggressive tread 22″rear tires, dual color grips, and a custom molded rubber floor mat. The ZT HD STEALTH is only available through Gravely dealers and a limited number will be built.
Ferris 300S
The Ferris 300S, an entry-level zero turn mower, features a patented coil-over shocks suspension system that eases the impact of uneven terrain. It’s available on the rear of the 42″ deck option and steps up to four-point suspension for the 48″ and 52″ deck options. The 300S also features a fully fabricated steel mower deck that ensures durability and quality of cut when combined with a pivoting front axle and ball bearings in the castor spindle. The Ferris 300S is powered by a Briggs & Stratton® PXi OHV V-twin engine.
STIHL 500 Series Zero Turn Mowers
Equipped with commercial-grade Hydro-Gear® ZT-3400 transaxles, the 500 Series machines offer a top forward speed of 10 MPH and reverse speed of 5 MPH. The advanced four-wheel suspension system with mowing deck height compensation is designed to provide a comfortable ride and consistent cutting height. The independent front suspension features two control arms that connect to shock absorbers, ensuring wheels remain perpendicular to the ground to improve deck stability and provide a better ride quality. The Roll Over Protection System (ROPS) features polyurethane blocks to prevent rattling while in motion and conveniently folds for easy storage and trailer transport between jobs. Additional features include: a flexible side rubber discharge chute, a flip-up floor pan, and dual-function hour meter.
Grasshopper SO26 Stand-On Mower
The Grasshopper Stand-On SO26 mower is designed with a low center of gravity for optimal traction and stability. The 9.25-gallon fuel capacity allows users to refuel less often and mow up to 5.27 max acres per hour. The SO26 features an Adjustable Command Center Tower which provides 4.5″ of range and easy accessibility to switches, controls, and the EZ Deck Lift Lever. The T-Drive™ transmission and engine, mounted on the deck, ensure no damage to drive belts or engine components when raising or lowering the deck. The SO26 also features an Anti-Slip Operator Platform with shock-absorbent coil-spring suspension and 810 cc OHV Briggs & Stratton Vanguard engine. The machine is available with 52″ or 61″ extra-deep DuraMax® decks.
KIOTI ZXS Series
KIOTI’s ZXS stand-on zero-turn mowers are designed for ergonomics and reliable performance, delivering all-day comfort and increased uptime. Comprised of two models, the ZXS48 and ZXS54, both feature Kawasaki 24 HP engines combined with Hydro-Gear® ZT-3400 transmissions. Choose from a 48″ or 54″ fabricated, reinforced 10-guage steel deck equipped standard with notched blades and adjustability in the drive levers. A large, seven-gallon fuel capacity helps keep users mowing all day. Both models feature simple tool-less removal of the operator pad, and ample space and easy access to all serviceable components, such as transaxles, drive belt, battery, and fuses.
HUSQVARNA Z560LS
Maximum productivity, high-quality cut, and all-day comfort combine in the new Z560LS zero-turn mower from Husqvarna. The Z560LS features a powerful 38.5 HP Kawasaki FX1000 EFI, 6″ deep, 60″ high-performance cutting deck, 10-gauge fabricated construction and oversized 10″ diameter blade spindles. Add in comfort features, including a full suspension seat, automatic park brake, and hands-free deck lift system and the result is a durable commercial mower that’s ready for a full day’s work.
REDMAX CZT60TX
The new RedMax CZT60TX zero-turn mower is a durable, hard-work-ready extension of the RedMax Commercial Mower line. It has a powerful 38.5 HP Kawasaki FX1000 EFI engine paired with a 6″ deep, high-performance 7-gauge steel cutting deck. Rugged commercial duty construction throughout provides extended life. Additional features include: a hands-free deck lift system, automatic park brake, and full-suspension seat.
Kubota’s Improved,
Next Generation SZ Series
Kubota Tractor Corporation’s next generation of the SZ Series commercial stand-on mowers include the SZ19NC-36-2 with a 36″ cutting deck, SZ22NC-48-2 with a 48″ cutting deck, SZ26NC-52-2 with a 52″ cutting deck, and the SZ26NC-61-2 with a 61″ cutting deck. Improvements over the previous generation include adjustable cutting deck baffles, improved serviceability, and better tire performance. All SZ Series mowers are equipped with Kawasaki FX and FT Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) commercial engines and hydro-gear transmissions. The SZ Series was designed with a low center of gravity for exceptional stability and fast travel speeds of up to 11 MPH, depending on the model. The SZ Series models replace the original line of SZ mowers.
Altoz TSX 561i
The TSX 561i is the first tracked stand-on mower from Altoz. The TSX’s most obvious feature is its aggressive 11″ wide all-terrain track. The track system bridges gaps found in rough terrain and is complemented by TorqFlex front suspension with 13″ flat-free tires to decrease chassis bounce and increase operator control. The TSX features SmarTrac Pro and electric dial throttle controls, 61″ HV All-terrain deck with three spindles, six swing blades, and a sloped back rear discharge. The machine is also equipped with a 29.5 JP Kawasaki FX850V-EFI engine. The TSX 561i will be available for purchase in April 2023.