Get Equipped: Gas-Powered Mowers

Grasshopper SO26 Stand-On Mower

The Grasshopper Stand-On SO26 mower is designed with a low center of gravity for optimal traction and stability. The 9.25-gallon fuel capacity allows users to refuel less often and mow up to 5.27 max acres per hour. The SO26 features an Adjustable Command Center Tower which provides 4.5″ of range and easy accessibility to switches, controls, and the EZ Deck Lift Lever. The T-Drive™ transmission and engine, mounted on the deck, ensure no damage to drive belts or engine components when raising or lowering the deck. The SO26 also features an Anti-Slip Operator Platform with shock-absorbent coil-spring suspension and 810 cc OHV Briggs & Stratton Vanguard engine. The machine is available with 52″ or 61″ extra-deep DuraMax® decks.