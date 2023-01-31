BrillianceLED Sector Selector

The Sector Selector creates specific sectors or zones that can be controlled independently from a single transformer. For new or retrofit projects, it splits a single transformer into four separate zones with up to 200 Watts per sector. The Sector Selector can separate a front yard from a back yard; or independently control lighting for: water and architectural features; outdoor kitchens; pool and spa areas; outdoor decks/seating areas; or path and garden lighting. Sector Selector can be added to existing 8-25 Volt landscape lighting systems as an instant upgrade and can work with all manufacturer’s transformers. More than one Sector Selector can be used in a landscape lighting system if needed. Rated IP 65 and designed to work for all weather conditions, it has a vault-like cabinet that protects internal components from moisture and dust, and the circuit board is coated to resist humidity and dust.