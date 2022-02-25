Take a look at this assortment of mowers and attachments that can add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.

DEWALT® X554 Professional Stand-On Mower

Stand-on functionality with a large platform on the new X554 enables quick on-and-off action to remove mowing obstructions without much job interruption. The heavy duty build and large rear and front wheels are industry leading. The frame is matched with a premium pump and wheel motor transmission for heavy duty use. The large, adjustable hip pad matches operator height for all-day comfort. (The mower is also available in a 48″ model, the X548.)

GPS Tech From Cub Cadet

Cub Cadet introduces its first semi-autonomous commercial mowers. The PRO Series PRO ZTM 960 S and 972 S SurePath™ units are now outfitted with GPS technology and an exclusive four-wheel steering system. The operator sets the preliminary cut line, and the PRO Z SurePath units perform straight cutting paths with an auto- zero-turn at the end of each pass with the touch of a button. By utilizing GPS technology, SurePath Auto Steer reduces overlap and cuts perfect stripes for increased productivity. Due to the semi-autonomous nature of the Auto Steer technology, every operator—even new hires—can deliver consistent quality cuts and efficient operation. Plus, the simple and intuitive user experience helps lower the learning curve.

Ferris 500S Zero-Turn Mower

Ferris Mowers’ latest addition to its line of zero turns comes equipped with the exclusive pivoting front axle and coil-over shocks on each wheel so that uneven terrain is no problem. Reaching speeds of up to 8.5 miles per hour, the 500S is available in 48″, 52″, and 61″ mowing decks with Briggs & Stratton Commercial Series or Kawasaki® engines. Other features include: a fabricated 10-gauge steel mowing deck; dual commercial transaxles with 7″ cooling fans to repel debris and pro- vide consistent power; 22″ rear-drive tires and large front casters; and standard integrated LED headlight.

Toro Z Master 7500-D 144″

Toro’s Z Master 7500-D helps keep crews to a minimum and productivity up—and now Toro offers a new 144″ cutting deck. The new Z Master 7500-D 144″ adapts automatically to changing terrain on the fly by choosing the right operating mode for the conditions with Toro’s Horizon™ technology. The massive mowing deck can fold its wings up to 83″ allowing it to fit on most standard trailers. The wings flex up to 20 ̊and down to 15 ̊, which hug the ground as you mow. Built to last with a protective engine hood, bullnose bumper, 250-pound Warner® clutch and a 7-gauge deck, the new Z Master 7500-D 144″will get the job done for a long time to come.

Exmark 144″ Lazer Z Diesel

The new 144″ Lazer Z Diesel zero-turn mower can cut up to 11.5 acres per hour, replacing up to three 72″ mowers. The UltraCut Flex Wing cutting deck features a 48″ center deck with two 48″ wing decks, which articulate up to 20 ̊ up and 15 ̊ down to minimize scalping. The wing decks fold hydraulically to ease loading and reduce required trailering space. The deck uses six matching blades and a rear discharge design. Power comes from a Yanmar three-cylinder turbo-diesel engine with common rail fuel injection. The two-speed drive mechanism includes a low range (0 to 10 mph), and a high range for transport speeds of up to 17 mph. Exmark’s new 4″ travel full-suspension seat and strategically placed isolation mounts provide all-day operator comfort.

Kubota Power Grass Catcher

Kubota unveiled an all-new Power Grass Catcher for the Z400 Series 54″ and 60″steel-welded mower deck zero-turn models. It’s engineered for landscapers who want durability and performance at a faster speed to reduce job time. With its all-steel blower construction and 10-bushel carrying capacity, the all-new Power Grass Catcher leaves no debris behind, even with challenging mowing tasks.

Surfer Pro by Hustler Turf

The new one-of-a-kind Hustler Surfer Pro stand-on mower was designed to appeal to landscape contractors. With two deck size options, 34″ or 48″, it’s a trim and tight area mower with the ability to fit through most fence gates. The mower’s small footprint also takes up minimal space on a trailer. The Surfer Pro is an ideal replacement for a push or self-propelled mower used for gated properties, saving professionals time and effort. It comes with a two-year, 300-hour commercial warranty.

Vanguard® CXi Series with Low Maintenance Package featuring Oil Xtend™

Available in 2022, the Vanguard CXi Series with Low Maintenance Package featuring Oil Xtend technology is the latest in the Vanguard V-twin engine lineup. Engineered to maximize uptime, it allows up to 250 hours between maintenance intervals for oil changes, oil filter, spark plugs, fuel filters and air filters —2.5 times the standard. When the time does come for an oil change, the oil filter housing is six times larger than the standard, resulting in a quick, clean oil change with no funnel needed. Also included is a new high inertia flywheel for reduced engine vibration and smoother power. A significantly larger automotive-style air filter keeps debris away from the engine.

