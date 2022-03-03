Take a look at this assortment of small engine and handheld equipment that can add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.

STIHL BGA 86 Blower

The STIHL BGA 86 handheld blower delivers powerful, lightweight battery-power for pros. With 50% more blowing force than previously, you have the power you need to tackle wet and dry leaves. The BGA 86 is equipped with a brushless motor for quiet operation, yielding less noise emission. A well-balanced design and optimized controls create easy usage for both right- and left-handers. With the variable speed trigger, you can conveniently choose blower speed. A number of upgraded features include: Certified as Zero Emission Equipment (ZEE) as set by the California Air Resources Board (CARB); a retaining latch to prevent unintentional starts; a built-in hanging slot; and rubberized soft-touch handle.

EGO LB7654

EGO’s LB7654 blower is a powerful handheld blower. This well-balanced tool is perfect for crews looking for all the power of a gas handheld blower but without the noise, fumes, and maintenance. Powered by EGO’s 56V ARC Lithium battery, its high efficiency brushless motor starts at the push of a button and delivers up to 765CFM/200 mph of power to clear lawn and garden debris. The blower comes with a 56V 5ah battery that will power the tool for an average of 90 minutes. Recharge time with the included charger is 100 minutes. Since all EGO batteries fit and run any EGO tool, it’s easy to swap batteries during the day for endless run time. The LB7654 also comes with a shoulder strap and a flat and tapered nozzle. The EGO blower is IPX4 weather resistant.

Milwaukee M18 FUELTM 18″ Hedge Trimmer

The M18 FUELTM 18″ Hedge Trimmer has the power to cut 3⁄4″ branches, cuts up to 30% faster, and provides up to two hours of run-time per charge. Designed to meet landscape maintenance professional needs, the handle placement and weight distribution provide the ideal combination of balance and control. The cordless hedge trimmer features a slider-crank mechanism and all-metal gear case providing durability and longer life. The 18″ trimmer blade removes more material in a single pass, increasing reach and productivity. The blade tip guard prevents damage to property and the blades. The MILWAUKEE® M18 FUELTM Hedge Trimmer is fully compatible with over 200 solutions on the M18TM System.

DEWALT 2-CYCLE 17″ Trimmer

Built for consistent top performance, the DEWALT® 2-Cycle Straight Shaft Gas String Trimmer with Attachment Capability (DXGST227SS) features a full-crank, commercial-grade engine that powers through tough work. Trim more grass in less time with the large 17″ cutting swath and efficient load bump head for fast re-spooling. Take on tough jobs in comfort with this tool’s overmold handles that are designed to lessen hand strain. Quickly switch this versatile trimmer’s function with attachment capability and conveniently tackle various tasks with TrimmerPlus system compatibility (attachments sold separately).

