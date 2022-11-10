Take a look at this assortment of business software that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.
(This is the first of a two-part feature. Click here to read Part 2.)
Service Autopilot Bulk Pricing Feature
The new bulk pricing feature in Service Autopilot allows members to increase the rates of their services in bulk. Members no longer have to manually change the rates of their service for each individual customer. Features include: additional reporting insights; the ability to schedule a rate change to occur on a future date; and the capability to select specific customers to receive price increase updates.
Jobber Tips & Referrals
Jobber’s tipping feature makes it easier to motivate high-performing team members. Business owners control when to offer customers the ability to add a tip. When enabled, the option appears during the payment process when a client pays their invoice online through Jobber Payments. Clients can choose a percent-based tip (10%, 15%, or 20%) or a custom amount. When tipping is presented as an option, nearly one in four homeowners opt to provide one. The referrals feature allows clients to promote your work to friends and family. The ‘refer a friend’ prompt is displayed in Jobber’s online customer portal, encouraging clients to share booking links via email, text, or social media.
USEFUZE
The FREE USEFUZE mobile app was built with today’s landscaper in mind. With every job completed, user profiles are automatically updated to reflect recent projects and customer feedback. Landscape professionals can text or email personalized estimates and invoices from a mobile phone in seconds. Users can even create and share a customized digital business card in under two minutes. USEFUZE also provides the ability to accept credit/debit payments and reduce the time it takes to disburse funds.
FieldRoutes
The FieldRoutes platform automates all aspects of field service operations including office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition solutions that accelerate growth, streamline operations, increase customer retention, and maximize revenue. The software includes the ability to create service plans, also known as “programs,” which allow customers to bundle multiple services into discounted packages and the ability to charge customers by measurement. FieldRoutes includes digital property estimations and routing functionality that takes a technician’s skillset and certifications into consideration when scheduling a service. Other capabilities include routing trucks by chemical capacity, hazmat, and same side of the street routing.
No Comment