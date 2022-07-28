RYAN Mataway Overseeder®

The Mataway Overseeder places seeds directly into soil slits for fast germination and excellent seed-to-soil contact, aeration, and overseeding. Overseed with confidence by controlling the seed flow rate right from the operator’s station. With a 19″ working width, it allows operators to cover up to 18,700 square feet per hour. It features self-propelled operation and an automatic stop when the reel is raised. The Mataway can adjust to different applications, with five different reel types that are interchangeable without any tools. It also includes a dethatcher and adjustable, durable cutting blades down to a depth of 0.25″, while seeding at variable rates for different grass varieties and applications.