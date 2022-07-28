This assortment of spreaders, sprayers and seed can add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.
SGXL From Steel Greenm
As Steel Green Manufacturing’s largest machine yet, the SGXL was designed to meet the need for a larger, more versatile machine for lawn care professionals. It has a 120- gallon spray capacity and 14′ four-section rear breakaway boom with electric hydraulic lift actuators. The SGXL features a 35 HP Kawasaki engine, 100′ hose reel, 2.5-gallon foam marker, LED light bar, hillside assist system, and pressure control system. Its 12 MPH transport speed and 27-gpm centrifugal pump save time. The SGXL is a multifunction applicator with industry-leading capacity and versatility.
Scag Turf Storm®
The new Turf Storm stand-on spreader/ sprayer from Scag Power Equipment will help maximize productivity with 60 gallons of right-sized liquid and 220 pound dry/granular capacities. An 8′ wide fold-away spray boom with five nozzles delivers spraying widths of 2′, 6′, 8′, or 10′. Dry/granular materials can be spread up to 25′ wide thanks to a high-torque electric spreader motor. A powerful and efficient 21 HP Vanguard engine delivers ample power. The machine’s 50-amp charging system ensures dependable spreader operation and battery life. The Scag Turf Storm features a 2-year commercial warranty.
SiteOne LESCO 300m
SiteOne® Landscape Supply launches its new line of LESCO® ride-on spreaders and sprayers, including the LESCO 300 Applicator Model. It features a 100% stainless steel frame and coated Peerless transaxle to resist corrosive granular chemicals for added life. With zero-turn drive and a variable spray system, the LESCO Model 300 delivers coverage widths of 2′, 4′, 6′, or 8′ for use in several applications. Dual liquid spray tanks also provide a total capacity of 24 gallons for up to 2.2 acres of coverage.
STIHL SGA 858
The first Battery-Powered Sprayer in the STIHL Lineup, the SGA 85 has a leak-resistant design featuring strong Viton® seals and a durable diaphragm-style pump so users can count on its robust construction for the long haul. This sprayer provides high working pressure in a range from 14.5 to 87 psi, easily controlled by a variable speed adjustment on the machine. An assortment of additional nozzle accessories suit the needs of a variety of applications. An ergonomic carrying system, with padded straps and chest strap, facilitates comfort through a full day of work. Additional features include: an easy-to-use tank including a large fill opening with a strainer lid; tank filter to help protect the spray pump from debris; sealed battery cover designed to protect the battery from accidental spills or debris; and indicator lights to show battery charge level.
RYAN Mataway Overseeder®
The Mataway Overseeder places seeds directly into soil slits for fast germination and excellent seed-to-soil contact, aeration, and overseeding. Overseed with confidence by controlling the seed flow rate right from the operator’s station. With a 19″ working width, it allows operators to cover up to 18,700 square feet per hour. It features self-propelled operation and an automatic stop when the reel is raised. The Mataway can adjust to different applications, with five different reel types that are interchangeable without any tools. It also includes a dethatcher and adjustable, durable cutting blades down to a depth of 0.25″, while seeding at variable rates for different grass varieties and applications.
Tahoma 31® Bermudagrass
From Sod Production Services
The latest bermudagrass variety developed by researchers at Oklahoma State University, Tahoma 31 was rated the most cold tolerant of bermudagrasses tested in the 2013 National Bermudagrass Test by the National Turfgrass Evaluation Program. With improved wear tolerance and drought resistance, it is ideal for sports turf, golf courses, and lawns in the Mid-Atlantic & Transition Zones. Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass is a fine-bladed, highly dense turfgrass, available as sod and sprigs.
Master Revolt Lithium-Ion Backpack Sprayer
Designed with the homeowner and commercial user in mind, the Revolt Lithium-Ion Backpack Sprayer from Master Manufacturing is a lightweight, easy to use addition to the Master fleet. With no extra wires or external power sources required, users are free to cut the cord from old sprayers and move on with this battery-operated backpack sprayer. Featuring a Revolt lithium-ion battery system, an Everflo 1.0 GPM diaphragm pump, adjustable shoulder straps, and standard pistol grip spray gun that goes from mist to stream, this sprayer has it all. With its rechargeable battery, users can spray up to 30 gallons on a single, four-hour charge time and experience minimal downtime between applications.
Cobalt™ Hybrid St. Augustinegrass
From Sod Solutions
The Texas A&M AgriLife Research program and turfgrass breeder Dr. Ambika Chandra have officially released Cobalt™ Hybrid St. Augustinegrass. After nearly 20 years of research and development, Cobalt was selected over other experimental turfgrass lines for its commercial potential. Cobalt features excellent drought resistance, very good shade tolerance, is tolerant of disease, has a good establishment rate, and is winter hardy. (USDA cold hardiness zone of 8a). This selection has excellent visual quality with a dark green genetic color and a wide leaf blade and stolon.
Dennis ES-860 Aerator and Dethatcher
The ES-860 has ultra-low HAV’s and noise, enabling a full day’s usage in any environment. This 34″ battery powered turf management system delivers versatility and uses the existing range of G860 cassettes, providing a solution to many day-to-day maintenance tasks such as cutting, dethatching, brushing, slitting, and aeration. A robust keypad screen is an integral feature of the handlebar console providing the operator with a multitude of information options including speed, clip rate, service checks, lifetime running reports, and battery information.
