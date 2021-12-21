Take a look at this assortment of Trucks, Trailers, UTVs and related equipment that can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.

Truck LED Work Lights From Buyers Products

Buyers Products Company, a manufacturer of work truck equipment, has released a multitude of new LED work lights geared toward both professional and recreational applications. The new lights, which include “edgeless” models that sport a sleek, modern look, are the latest additions in Buyers’ catalog of LED lighting solutions. The edgeless work lights are available as both stud-mounted floodlights and as combination spot-floodlight bars in a variety of sizes. In addition, Buyers also recently introduced options that provide multiple functions in a single fixture. From DOT-sized lights that serve as stop/turn/tail, backup and strobe lights simultaneously to floodlights that also include strobe functionality there are multiple new lights to suit vehicles ranging from ATVs to municipal vehicles.

Mid-Size Pro XD UTV From Polaris

The new mid-size model of the Pro XD UTV is designed for lighter payloads, tighter spaces, and comfort. The vehicle comes in two and four-seat versions with a capable 500 pound capacity cargo bed. Uses for the mid-size model include all-terrain and all-weather utility or people movement for applications like construction, landscaping, and facilities and grounds maintenance. Built to withstand tough duty cycles and daily worksite use, the Pro XD line-up boasts durability, serviceability, and safety features. The all-new mid-sized model takes the same purpose-built features that customers value in the full-size Pro XD, and delivers them in a more compact profile, with capable payload and towing capacities at a lower price point. The compact size further increases agility while maintaining a 200-hour service interval for longer uptime. The small footprint of the mid-size Pro XD model allows for easy access to narrow spaces, offering greater jobsite maneuverability, flexibility, and efficiency.

Tag-A-Long Austin Carry-All Series From Talbert Manufacturing

The Tag-A-Long Austin Carry-All Series minimizes load times and maximizes productivity for everyday hauling of small- to mid-size equipment. The line of 10- to 25-ton tag-a-long trailers features loaded deck heights, durable construction, and a low 7˚ load angle to transport a variety of equipment. For ultimate maneuverability in urban environments, the dual axle AC-10 offers a 10-ton, 20,000 pound capacity with an overall transport length of 29′ 6″. Deck length is 24′ – 19′ flat with a 5′ beavertail—with 5′, 5″ self-cleaning, spring-assisted rear ramps. Loaded deck height is 32.25″, making it ideal for operation in areas with low-clearance obstacles, such as residential and commercial building sites. Like all of the company’s trailers, the AC Series comes standard with Valspar R-Cure 800® paint to prevent corrosion for a long-lasting finish.

All-Electric F-150 Lightning Pro From Ford

Ford has unveiled the newest member of its work-ready lineup: the all-new, all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning® Pro. Purpose built for commercial customers, it blends familiar Built Ford Tough power, capability, and durability with a high-tech electric platform that adds new capabilities and features designed to improve productivity and reduce operating costs—while also delivering zero emissions. When it arrives next year, it will be supported by an established network of 644 electric vehicle-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers across the U.S. offering sales, service, financing, and charging solutions, as well as 2,300 EV-certified Ford dealers. The F-150 Lightning Pro makes no compromise in terms of innovation, power, or capability. Affordably priced, F-150 Lightning Pro makes it easy to go electric with new capabilities plus affordable and easy commercial charging solutions. The standard range battery targets an EPA-estimated 230-mile range (based on a full charge), and includes a complimentary 32-amp Ford Mobile Charger, making the transition affordable for small and medium-size businesses. Targeted to generate 426 HP and 775 pound-foot of torque with its standard lithium-ion battery, the base truck has a targeted 2,000 pound maximum payload capacity and is targeting up to 5,000 pounds of towing. For all models, maximum payload is based on accessories and vehicle configuration.

Multi-Flex Tailgate For Chevrolet Silverado

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD join the Silverado 1500 in offering the optional Multi-Flex Tailgate with its six unique functions for increased tailgate and bed usability. Whether you need a standing workstation or an easier load-in for materials, the Multi-Flex Tailgate configurations activate using a key fob or two tailgate-mounted buttons, one for the full gate and another for the inner gate. There is also a power tailgate button on the instrument panel. The Multi-Flex Tailgate will be offered as an option on all 2022 Silverado HD models, in addition to the segment-exclusive Power Up/Down Tailgate option on LT, LTZ, and High Country. Also new for the 2022 model year is a new exterior color, Greenstone Metallic. Chevrolet also has plans to eventually introduce a Silverado electric pickup truck that will be built at the company’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.

2022 Ram 1500

The 2022 Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque 48-volt mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is a powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 pound-foot of torque, and is rated at 33 miles per gallon (mpg) highway, delivering up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel. The Uconnect 5 system with a 12″ touchscreen features split-screen capability, 360˚ camera views, and content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring, and Ready Alert Braking. Ride and handling are accomplished via a link-coil rear suspension system with optional active-level four-corner air suspension. Shown here with optional Snow Plow Prep package.

UW53 and UW56 Toolcat From Bobcat

Landscapers looking to perform a wide range of jobsite tasks will find versatility, performance, and productivity with Bobcat’s new UW53 and UW56 Toolcat utility work machines. These two refreshed models of Bobcat’s Toolcat utility work machine lineup come with a variety of enhancements—inside and outside the cab. Replacing previous models, the UW53 and UW56 have the capability for attachment versatility, allowing operators to turn their equipment into multi-purpose hauling, lifting, mowing, towing, and loading machines.

These new models have totally redesigned LED lighting, providing increased light dispersion and intensity using less power. The embedded road lights are integrated within the front fenders (instead of on the bottom of the front windshield). The updated dual-drive response system has been enhanced, automatically recalling drive response settings. The first setting provides a smooth, responsive traction for driving between tasks; the second setting changes to a more aggressive response when operating in low range to maintain hydraulic and traction power for uninterrupted work. A new optional rear-view camera gives operators ideal visibility. Comfort updates include a redesigned interior with an integrated 5″ display, exceptional ergonomics, component placements, and storage spots within easy access.

