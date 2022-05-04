This assortment of workwear and gear can help improve comfort and performance while you provide professional lawn care and landscaping services.

Sugar River by Gemplers Rainwear

Gempler’s new Sugar River Rainwear is waterproof, breathable, and packable while also being affordable. The versatile set can be easily packed directly into the garment’s own pocket for easy transport. At an affordable price, the Sugar River rainwear features construction that’s fully seam-sealed to keep you dry and an ultra-durable, 380t ripstop nylon shell that resists abrasions and tears. The mesh lining adds comfort and breathability, while the hood rolls to form a collar. A drawcord hem and hood deliver a custom fit. The jacket features a storm fl ap and zippered side pockets to keep things stowed and dry. Sugar River Rainwear comes in sizes S to 3XLT and is available in three colors.

Carhartt Force® Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirt

Carhartt is helping workers stay cool on and off the job with the launch of its new Force Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirt. Designed to help keep you cool when temps climb, Carhartt’s new Force T-Shirt now offers zoned mesh panels, minimum 25 UPF sun protection, and FastDry® technology. The Force also features: enhanced stretch to allow for increased movement; improved seam design for a more comfortable, distraction-free fit; and Stain Breaker® technology to release stains. Carhartt’s Force® Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirt is avail-able in multiple colors and in both men’s and women’s sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

Dovetail Britt X Pant

Built for women, by women, the new Britt X is a multi-functional pant designed for getting dirty. Constructed with the new EZWaist™, it provides comfort and give while bending and reaching. The crotch gusset design allows more room while squatting. It features 13 pockets for storage and tool stashing, including: two zip pockets for essentials you don’t want to slide out; two tool loops for hanging shears and trowels; and reinforced front pockets to minimize wear and tear. For added comfort, reinforced knee slots provide the option for padding when kneeling and planting, while the tough cuff reinforced hem limits fraying even with the toughest of wear. Available in ultra-light, ultra-breathable, water and stain resistant ripstop, the Britt X Pant comes in sizes 0 to 24 and many colors. A heavier-weight version constructed of natural, ultra-breathable stretch hemp denim is also available in sizes ranging from 0 to 18.

Brass Knuckle® Spectrum™ Eyewear Collection

The Brass Knuckle Spectrum Collection (BKFLEX-4040N) combines flexible comfort and peak N-FOG ™ anti-fog protection for safety lens wearers. Spectrum features bowed, super-flex rubber temples that ratchet for a comfortable, custom fit, touching the wearer only behind the ears, while eliminating all pressure points and offering a true face-hugging design. The second-generation PivotEase™ nosepiece slides up and down and pivots on a hinge for added secure fit. This collection also pops with color, with each lens color sporting a unique, corresponding temple color. Various lenses offer unique properties: clear allows maximum light transmission without changing or distorting vision or colors; smoke pro-vides all over tint for normal outdoor conditions; and amber sharpens contrast and provides greater clarity in low-light.

ISOtunes® Hearing Protection Headphones

By merging cutting-edge electronics with cool and lightweight design, these ISOtunes safety headphones won’t weigh workers down while significantly reducing harmful background noise. Featuring both Bluetooth® connectivity and noise isolation, these lightweight, durable, earplug headphones allow users to stream music and take phone calls. ANSI-certified and OSHA-compliant, ISOtunes are made specifically for working professionals. With a range of designs, ISOtunes has a pair of headphones for everyone’s style from wireless, neckband, and its latest addition—earmuffs.

Kujo + Scag Yard Shoes

Kujo Yardwear has partnered with Scag Power Equipment to introduce a co-branded Yard Shoe. With a unique colorway of black, gray, and Scag “Cat’s Eye Gold,” it’s designed specifically for lawn care and landscaping. The shoe combines boot-like features such as water-resistance, sturdy grip, and durability with the lightweight breathable comfort of an athletic shoe. The Yard Shoe features: Dynamic TurfGrip sole with aggressive 6mm lugs for responsive traction; Natural Flex bi-directional flex groove system with mirrored Flex Window upper; True Form compressed EVA midsole with molded cushioning; and True Shape construction contoured for natural alignment with asymmetric toe boxes for true fit. A Gusseted Tongue keeps debris out and socks clean while the Smart Fit Design cradles the wearer’s foot for stability and comfort. The Kujo + Scag Yard Shoe is available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Magid Coreless T-REX® TRXDXG49 Gloves

Magid’s new coreless T-REX TRXDXG49 is the first impact-resistant glove to incorporate Magid’s TriTek Palm® coating on a DX Technology® coreless shell. TriTek provides more than twice the abrasion resistance of other coatings in its multi-layered construction: an outer layer that absorbs oil for a solid grip, and an inner layer that deflects oil to keep hands dry. The coreless DX Technology shell is made of specially engineered yarn, infused with strength-enhancing microparticles for protection against cuts without a steel or fiberglass core that can cause irritation. The TRXDXG49’s M-Force Defense System® provides back-of-hand protection to deflect and absorb impacts extending from the back of the wearer’s hands to the fingertips, including between the thumb and index fingers.

Irish Setter MudTrek Chore Boot

The new MudTrek Chore Boot from Irish Setter is lightweight, waterproof, and durable. It offers great traction in wet and muddy conditions and features Temp-Sens technology to help regulate the temperature within the boot for constant comfort. The neoprene/rubber boots utilize the MudTrek Chore outsole for stability and traction in muddy conditions. Including self-cleaning lugs to help release mud and dirt with every step and ScentBan™ antimicrobial scent control to help eliminate foot odor and other odors introduced to the boot, the MudTrek Chore is available in unisex sizing from 4 to 15 for men, women, and young adults.

Read more Get Equipped features here!