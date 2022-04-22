How do you create a “culture of safety?”

Safety is everyone’s responsibility and is dependent on each person doing their part— from our executive team and safety director to our most tenured field manager and our very newest crew member. It’s the collective effort and focus of doing it the right way whether someone is watching or not.

Building culture starts with senior management setting the tone and communicating about the safety program and providing support and direction along the way. The real foundation for the success of our safety program is our front-line super- vision team–our field managers. They are the ones with an eye on daily operations, which allows them to observe, analyze, and influence. Ultimately, they have a more direct impact on employee behavior and dictate the direction of our safety culture by ensuring policies and procedures are followed, PPE is in place, and safety behaviors are practiced. The final piece of the puzzle is every employee, working hard every day and taking responsibility for their own safety— and that of their co-workers. That means not taking shortcuts, staying focused, taking faulty equipment out of service, being aware of hazards and surroundings, driving defensively, always wearing PPE, and pointing out any unsafe behaviors of team members.

Specifically, what kind of safety training do you employ and how is it done?

As mentioned, safety training starts the very first day on the job with our onboarding and orientation process. Information is shared in many ways: via video, in person, in written form, and in both Spanish and English to ensure that all employees receive the information in a way that suits their needs. Employees are provided training on equipment and tools they will be using, tasks they will be performing, and hazards they may encounter. Additional training, dictated by position and division, includes first aid courses, OSHA training, defensive driver training, flagger certification, and work zone safety to name a few. Branches begin their day with a morning stretch and flex to promote balance and flexibility. That’s followed by a morning huddle which affords an opportunity to start the day with a positive safety message, talk about branch specific safety statistics, review current hazards or incidents, and demonstrate a safety technique. These practices help to set the tone for the day and provide a daily pre-scheduled opportunity to share information and reinforce our safety mindset.

As the company has grown—we are now at 30 branches—it has become even more critical that everyone is receiving the same training and safety messages. We addressed that challenge by having a Safety Representative in each branch, who make up our larger Safety Committee, led by our Director of Safety and Risk. These employees help with inspections, reporting, documenting, and training—as well as making sure the branch teams have all the tools, equipment, and knowledge they need to work safely and efficiently. The Safety Committee holds bi-weekly conference calls to review safety performance, incidents, near misses, and best practices. In quarterly meetings, then, the Safety Committee also: performs more involved analysis of incidents; reviews and creates policies and procedures; meets with our insurance carriers; and refines safety training.

How important are inspections? Timely reporting? Signage? Written policies?

We build safety practices and principles into our everyday routines, hold ourselves accountable, and measure how we’re doing so that we can adjust and improve. Well-communicated written policies and well-documented procedures provide the framework for a strong safety culture, providing information and ensuring responsibility and accountability. The concept “inspect what you expect” is an idea that resonated with us. We perform job hazard analyses to minimize hazards and reinforce site-specific safety practices, inspect and monitor our crews for safety compliance and knowledge, and routinely monitor our vehicles and equipment for safety issues.

When any safety related incident occurs, it’s reported immediately to a supervisor to ensure that injuries receive the best care, additional risk to anyone else is minimized, and the details of what happened are accurately captured. We track information to ensure OSHA compliance and generate weekly incident emails that are shared with the company’s executive team to keep them apprised of what’s happening. Addition- ally, incident charts and ratings are shared monthly at our financial meeting and at the branch level as well, helping to ensure everyone is accountable and “in the know” about which branches are compliant and which branches are having challenges.