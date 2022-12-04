I began knocking on every neighbor’s door trying to get business. I door-knocked, spread the word, and got myself up to about 80 lawn accounts! At that time, I only offered lawn maintenance. But eventually, I got requests to install plants and do full-on install projects. Although I didn’t have much clue what I was doing, I You-Tubed it, asked my mentors, and figured it out. On my first real install project, I walked into the nursery to scope out plants I was going to purchase. You know that feeling when you’re in 5th grade and you get to go on a really cool field trip? That feeling of joy and excitement all over your body? That’s what I was feeling. The best part, though, was I was getting PAID. To be getting paid and having fun at the same time, a fire started growing.

I met Katie, my wife, at Church. She was a graphic designer and helped me update my company logo and doing little things here and there for branding. As I spent more time with her, I realized how artistic she was. One day after finishing a client meeting, I rushed to Katie and said, “Do you think you would be able to do a landscape design?! I know I can’t do it, but this could be a really great job and it relies on presenting a design.” Truthfully, she had no idea about plants, but she did research and promised she would give it her best shot. That night I went to her house, she started drawing things up, and we created a design plan together that got us the job!

As time went on, I realized she might really help me with the design portion of the business. When it came to installations, our clients wanted to see the vision before the plants hit the ground. As I watched over Katie’s shoulder working on designs, I got more and more excited. I thought it was very cool that the girl I was falling for could also be someone l would work with everyday.

After those first designs, we quickly became a very focused landscape design and install company. We had many, many nights when—after Katie came home from her full time job—we would work on new land-scape designs until well after midnight. It started with hand-drawn designs. Then when we got busier, we started photo-shopping things together. We just progressed from there and now we run a full 3-D landscape design service.