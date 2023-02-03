3. What is your educational background or skill set? Is there a degree/continuing education class/skill you recommend for success?

My educational background did not take the most direct route. There were some bumps along the way. Right out of high school I went to West Chester University to become an elementary education school teacher. I made it two years before I decided to drop out because my girlfriend (now my wife) was pregnant, and I needed to prioritize my family over schooling.

Seven years later (2003), I found myself with the opportunity to go back to school and jumped all over it. Scotts Lawn Service was willing to pay for me to go back and finish my undergraduate and graduate degrees. Two and a half years later (2006), I graduated from Albright College with a degree in Business Administration. From there, I jumped right into my MBA program and graduated from American Intercontinental University in 2008. I have also taken classes from Ohio State University – The Essentials of Critical Thinking (2010), and have gone through Cornell University’s Leadership Academy for Emerging Leaders (2019).

The great part about working in the Lawn Care Industry is that I have seen people who have gone to the University of Hard Knocks do just as well as people who have Ivy League degrees. What I recommend for people who are just getting into the Industry is to out-work everyone around you, ask a lot of questions, don’t be afraid to learn from your mistakes, and put the time in to be great at your craft! If you find yourself lucky enough to fit college in, I recommend one of the following: a digital marketing degree, an agronomics degree, or even a business degree.

4. What other jobs did you have along the way?

Prior to starting my career in lawn care, I had my fair share of jobs that just were not right for me. I spent some time on the grounds crew at the Lancaster Country Club. I worked on the maintenance crew at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. I was a laborer for a traffic light installation company. I was a welder for an oil-tank manufacturer. And I delivered newspapers through college for the Harrisburg Patriot News. I probably took away the most business lessons from the paper route job, and by the way, the Christmas tips were amazing!