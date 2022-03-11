Here were landscaper favorites in Southern regions:

Evergreens: slash pine, bald cypress, yew pine, and Japanese garden juniper.

Palm Trees (in Florida and Texas): Florida royal palm, cabbage palm, needle palm, and European fan palm.

Perennials: super blue liriope, softstem bulrush, and flax lily.

Shrubs: Chinese privet, green island ficus, cocoplum, and new gold lantana.

Trees: large-flowered magnolia, gumbo-limbo, dahoon holly, and southern live oak.

New Winning Introductions

As to new 2022 introductions that may one day become old favorites, look to the winners of All-America Selections (AAS). A non-profit, AAS conducts confidential and impartial trials each year of new, not-yet-introduced annuals, ornamentals, perennials, and vegetables throughout North America. In January, two of the twelve 2022 winners were deemed Gold Medal Winners, an honor historically rarely given and reserved for a plant breeding breakthrough.

These plants are:

Begonia Viking™ Explorer Rose on Green F1. This begonia has high impact color and a unique trailing habit of spreading and spilling its branches over the edges of hanging baskets and containers. Prolific rose-colored flowers stand out against glossy green foliage all season long. It has a strong tolerance to heat and many diseases, as well as both wet and dry conditions.

Petunia Bee’s Knees. This intense yellow petunia is filled with lush blooms of non-fading flowers all season long. The yellow color contrasts beautifully against deep green leaves. It offers great garden performance in a variety of conditions and requires very little maintenance. With a versatile mounding habit, it works great in mixed containers, as a hanging basket, or a long-blooming groundcover. “No disease, no deer problem, no breakage from the wind. Great plant!” said one AAS judge. “It withstood the summer heat and tolerated the colder and wetter conditions of the end of the season very well,” commented another.

Other 2022 winners of interest to landscapers include:

National Winner Sunflower Concert Bell F1. A novel blooming habit sets this sunflower apart. Clusters of 10 to 12 golden yellow flowers on an erect columnar stem of five to six feet appear earlier than comparison plants. Excellent seed germination makes it easy to grow and perfect for continuous sowing. Trialed in a year of adverse weather conditions, it received comments from multiple judges on its durability and sturdiness even through strong storms and winds. A perfect choice for a garden border, according to one judge.

Regional Winner Torenia Vertigo Deep Blue F1. This brand new F1 Torenia was deemed ideal for both containers and landscapes. AAS Judges were impressed with the number of flowers on each plant and the non-fading blue petals that contrast with the sky blue and yellow centers. Torenia Vertigo has a compact habit, flowers for a very long period of time, and has glossy green foliage. The large blooms do not fade even when exposed to strong sunlight. Bonus: This torenia performed exceptionally well in warmer climates such as in the Mountain/Southwest and Florida.

Overall Plant Trends

Marc Elliot, GoMaterials CEO and former owner of a landscape construction business for over 10 years, believes these are the five landscaping plant trends to watch in 2022:

1. Wholesale plant shortages are not going away.

Whether it’s trees, shrubs, or perennials, if it’s green and it grows, there isn’t enough to go around. Not only is supply not keeping up with demand growth, it’s actually slowing down. As per the last USDA census, the overall number of farms and horticulture operations has been decreasing for years, with the largest ones expanding too slowly to cover up for losses elsewhere.As a result, the landscape industry needs to come to terms with the fact that wholesale plant shortages aren’t going away. What does that mean? To start with, it’s best to reconsider the traditional size expectations you have for purchased trees and plants. This trend is already picking up. Recently, we observed more freshly-potted materials go out to make up for shortages.

2. Wholesale tree and plant demand remains strong.