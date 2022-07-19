Selections to handle water extremes—be it scarce, soggy, or both.

As everyone knows, water is one of the main factors in the success or failure of any plant. Too much or too little water given to a young tree or pricey ornamental easily turns into a dead plant and wasted time, effort, and money.

Beyond Natives

The adage “right plant, right place” bears even more importance in an era of water shortages. “It’s critical. We’re going to have to scrutinize more… we’re going to have to question what we’re growing where,” comments Jennifer Riley-Chetwynd, co-director of the One World One Water (OWOW) Center at MSU Denver and director of marketing and social responsibility at Denver Botanic Gardens, which jointly runs OWOW Center.

Species selection that requires ongoing supplemental irrigation is now a luxury few areas can afford. Simply keeping established, zone appropriate plants alive is challenging in some regions today. And while a return to native plants has been a battle cry for years, water shortages may increasingly inspire the use of appropriate non-natives that thrive in similar global climates to broaden options.

In Colorado, which is a steppe environment, that means looking to Mongolia, South Africa, and Argentina’s Patagonia region, says Riley-Chetwynd. “We’re introducing plants from Argentina… testing them and bringing them to market through Plant Select®.” A nonprofit collaboration of Colorado State University, Denver Botanic Gardens, and professional horticulturists, Plant Select focuses on finding and distributing beautiful landscape plants that will easily thrive in high plains and intermountain regions while using fewer resources. Plants chosen exhibit eight attributes: flourish with less water; thrive in a broad range of conditions; are habitat-friendly; are tough and resilient in challenging climates; are one of a kind/unique; resist disease and insects; have long-lasting beauty; and are non-invasive. (For a full list of Plant Select plants, downloadable design templates, and a list of Horticulture Best Practices for the Western U.S. which includes some great practical tips, look here.)

“Not all of these are natives [to the U.S.],” comments Riley-Chetwynd. “We definitely believe in natives, but things are changing. You can’t just rely on what has worked in the past… yes, it’s going back to basics, but it’s also looking to other similar regions.”