Turf’s Lawn Striping Contest Winner: Orlando Chávez!



From the By Christine MenapaceFrom the February 2024 Issue

Turf is thrilled to announce that Orlando Chávez is the winner of the Turf Lawn Striping Contest! This past November, Turf asked you, our readers, to submit your most impressive lawn striping photos. And boy, were we impressed! It was no easy task, but we winnowed down the entries to a Top 10 Finalists which were then posted on the Turf facebook page for voting via “Likes.”

With a total 1,438 “likes” among the 10 finalists, Chávez garnered 532 to become the winner!

Tanner Schoenhard of Weller Brother’s Landscaping and Turf placed a strong second with 274 votes. A photo of Schoenhard’s work, it should be noted, was actually used to promote the contest! Turf received the photo with an article by Weller Brother’s Landscaping that ran in the October issue entitled, “Navigating Growth.” Schoenhard’s contest entry was also impressive with truly phenomenal lines. Catch more of his work on Instagram @lawnwizard2081.

All Top Ten Finalists deserve recognition for their incredible work, including: Matt Hitchcock, Chris Reisenberg, Jeff Haag, Kyle Gerhardt, Brad Nelson, Landon Scmidt, Brad Williams, and David Ganio.

Attempting to get in touch with Orlando Chávez in January is no easy task—even if it’s to discuss his winning lawn striping. As Operations Manager with Executive Property Maintenance in Plymouth, MI, he oversees a crew of 25 and has been working long shifts snow plowing to combat the infamous “lake effect” weather of Michigan. Born in Mexico, he makes jokes about not liking the cold. Plus, plowing doesn’t allow you to create the same eye-catching stripes that mowing does—or at least not to positive reaction.

Chávez began working in landscaping in 2007 and has been in his current position for the past six years, receiving a promotion just six months after joining Executive. During all those years at Executive, Chávez has been maintaining the large estate pictured in his striping entry, making weekly visits during growing season. The client specifically requested Chávez after seeing the quality of his work.

As to the lawn striping, it was Chávez’s idea. “I don’t really do designs like that, but last year I thought, ‘I want to change it up, let me try it.” His first design naturally caught attention. The client loved it and so did Chávez’s boss, despite the extra time it took.

Some co-workers, though, were less than thrilled, saying: “That takes too much time,” and “It makes no money,” or “You’re not helping us as much.” Yet Chávez stresses the importance of this particular client, a concept clearly supported by his boss. “We don’t do this for everyone,” he says. “We’ve had this client forever. The property owner also has a company where we do the commercial maintenance.”