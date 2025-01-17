Two landscape design companies are among the five winners of the 2023 Hunter Industries Ann Hunter-Welborn Circle of Excellence Award. Given annually by Hunter Industries, the award recognizes social responsibility investments made by companies, organizations, and individuals in the Green Industry. It was born from the corporate social responsibility ideals Ann Hunter-Welborn brought to Hunter Industries early in its inception. The award’s ultimate goal is to generate awareness about these positive actions and inspire others to join the movement. Landscape design winners include:

Mark Brotton. Brotton, owner of Living Water Irrigation and Landscape, in Santa Fe, NM, is an advocate for creating sustainable landscapes that integrate New Mexico’s natural ecosystem. Through careful assessment and thoughtful design, he tailors his approach to match the unique microclimate of each individual area, with a dual focus on elevating the property’s appeal and promoting human well-being. As his company name, Living Water, illustrates, Brotton views water as a precious and finite resource that demands conscientious preservation and conservation for the benefit of future generations. This philosophy permeates his design methodology as he strives to seamlessly integrate these principles into his projects. By doing so, he ensures the responsible stewardship of not only water, but also other vital natural resources.

Pland Collaborative. Pland Collaborative, based in Albuquerque, NM, considers environmental improvement to be a basic tenet of landscape architecture. Thoughtful landscape design can greatly improve environmental conditions and mitigate negative impacts of development. Water management is carefully considered for each of Pland’s projects, from capturing stormwater runoff and managing erosion control to making soil amendments and ensuring irrigation efficiency. Pland Collaborative also routinely incorporates passive water harvesting techniques into their landscape designs and are also experienced with active harvesting methods, including cisterns and ponds. Recognizing the pivotal role of irrigation efficiency, Pland collaborates closely with irrigation experts to ensure their systems remain efficient, cost-effective, and easy to maintain. Several Pland team members are LEED Accredited Professionals, and the entire staff is well-versed in the LEED certification process. This enhanced design experience provides access to a wide network of professionals and technical tools to improve the sustainability of the built environment.

