Trend #2: Performance work boots with an athletic style.

While many performance brands are developing work lines, there’s a similar trend in footwear, says Gemplers footwear pro Morgan Williams. “Athletically-styled work boots are becoming more and more popular. They’re some of our better-performing work boot styles. There’s a rising demand for workwear that performs well on the jobsite and in adverse weather conditions, but also can be worn as casual wear.” Williams highlighted two work footwear styles popular among Gemplers’ landscape pro customers that are available for both men and women.

The Timberland PRO Switchback Boot is a rugged safety boot that resists abrasions, odors, electrical hazards, and bloodborne pathogens for protection in demanding work environments. It’s also very lightweight with a composite toe, and the polyurethane footbed incorporates anti-fatigue technology.

Another boot built for the whole work day comes from Keen. “Keen Outdoor delivers a rugged, athletic look that performs on the jobsite or on the trail,” says Williams. The Keen Outdoor Targhee III Waterproof Mid Hiking Boot for men or women features an outsole that chews up dirt, plus adds ankle support, breathability, and waterproof construction.

Trend #3: Eco-friendly brands and products.

Many landscape pros favor brands and products that are eco-friendly, featuring sustainable materials and working with low-impact and recycled fibers. Penna comments, “Perhaps no brand is better known for its commitment to the environment than Patagonia. They’re also known for amazing quality gear that wears like iron, season after season, on the trail or on the turf.” Among the newest Patagonia offerings is the Long-Sleeved Sol Patrol® Shirt that’s a good fit for summer landscaping work. It’s Fair Trade Certified sewn 100% recycled polyester that offers ripstop strength and maximum UPF 50+ sun protection without being bulky.

Trend #4: More and better options for women.

“Traditional workwear brands are working harder to outfit women, plus there are new women-only workwear brands emerging that we love, like Dovetail,” says Penna. For example, the Dovetail Christa Work Pant is durable, yet casual and stylish. “These feel as cozy as your favorite pair of sweats,” comments Penna. The gusseted crotch provides more mobility when crouching or climbing, while reinforced knees let you squat without worrying about blowouts. This pant is manufactured with planet-friendly yarns made from recycled plastic bottles, as well as natural modal fibers for softness and strength. Plus, the fabric features thermoregulating technology that wicks moisture 3x faster than other fabrics. (Learn more about Dovetail’s new Britt X pant here.)

Trend #5: Rainwear that’s no longer a wearable sauna.

“One of the biggest complaints landscape pros have about some rainwear is that they get so hot while they’re wearing it that they’re drenched in sweat instead of rain,” says Penna. But no more. There are an assortment of breathable options, including Gemplers’ own Sugar River Waterproof Breathable Packable Rainwear that keeps you dry and cool, while being packable, durable, and affordable.

Breathable rainwear options come in Hi-Vis, too, so landscapers can stay dry and stay seen. The Carhartt ANSI Class 3 Storm Defender Loose Fit Lightweight Hi-Vis Jacket, new from Gemplers, is waterproof and breathable with fully taped seams to seal out rain and keep you comfortable while you work and move. Pockets inside and out keep workday essentials dry and easy to reach. 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective tape boosts overall visibility. The Carhartt ANSI Class E Waterproof Hi-Vis Pant has waterproof construction equipped with fully taped seams, so you stay covered through heavy rain. The double-layer front accommodates knee pads.