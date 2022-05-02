Each July, lawn care and landscape professionals from across the country donate their time and expertise to enhance the grounds at Arlington National Cemetery. For the second year, NALP will have an additional volunteer location on the National Mall, at the Lincoln Memorial.

On July 18, 2022 volunteers within the lawn care and landscape communities will again come together and volunteer their skills to enhance the grounds at Arlington National Cemetery and the National Mall, at the Lincoln Memorial. For 25 years, Renewal & Remembrance has been a signature association event.

What to Expect This Year at Arlington National Cemetery:

Volunteers will complete projects including top dressing turf, renovating irrigation zones, installing lightning protection on designated trees, and installing new plants. Only working volunteers can attend the R&R event at ANC due to capacity restrictions. The number of participants at ANC will be limited and based on the need for each project. Volunteers not assigned to projects at ANC will be reassigned to the Lincoln Memorial project on the National Mall.

What to Expect This Year on the National Mall:

In partnership with the Trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service, there will be a substantial project taking place at the Lincoln Memorial this year. For the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial, a new project will take place. Volunteers will be creating landscape beds around the existing plants that surround the Lincoln Memorial.

The Children’s Program

Although the Children’s Program was offered at ANC previously, 2022 will be the first year that it is also offered at the National Mall. The program offers children of volunteers the opportunity to take part in activities specifically designed for them while their parents work.

How To Become a Volunteer:

You must be a current member of NALP to register, Although there is no fee to participate in the Renewal & Remembrance event, please note that there is a $50 per person fee for the reception and dinner on Sunday evening, July 17th. The reception and dinner will take place at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View hotel.

For more information, click here. To register to Volunteer, click here.

To read about previous Renewal & Remembrance events, click here.