Unilock ® Scholarship Helps Shape the Landscape Industry

Unilock wants to help the next generation of landscaping leaders follow their dreams and make their mark with its Paving the Future Scholarship. The company has awarded $175,000 to 35 students since 2022 and is looking for the next cohort of talented recipients.

“We introduced the Paving the Future Scholarship in 2022 to commemorate our 50th anniversary and we have seen a strong response in applications for the past two years,” said Diane Williams, VP of Marketing at Unilock. “The landscape design and construction industry is a growing field and we are proud to continue to support this growth by recognizing the future innovators and thought leaders in the landscape profession.”

Unilock® founder Ed Bryant established his first paver manufacturing site in North America in 1972. He brought a passionate, collaborative, and innovative spirit that helped kick-start the hardscape industry. The Unilock Paving the Future Scholarship celebrates Ed Bryant’s legacy by investing in the next generation of landscape architecture and construction leaders.

“We have been so impressed with past recipients of the scholarship,” said Williams. “We are looking forward to watching their careers grow and seeing the lasting imprints they make in the world of landscaping.”

The scholarship is open to students enrolled in their final year of a landscape architecture or landscape construction post-secondary program in the US and Canada. Unilock will award $5,000 to each scholarship recipient, helping to seed the new generation of landscape design, landscape architecture and construction leaders by supporting educational expenses including tuition fees, but also as a partner to call on for support and resources as they start their career.

Key Dates for Students

Application deadline: September 16, 2024

Winners notified: October 11, 2024

Scholarship Eligibility and Evaluation

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be a permanent resident of the US or Ontario, Canada

Be enrolled in their final year of a full-time, post-secondary undergraduate or graduate program within landscape management, landscape construction, horticulture landscaping, turf grass management or related field at a vocational school, community college or University; students in an Apprenticeship program are also eligible

Demonstrate academic excellence, maintaining a minimum cumulative average letter grade of B and show a desire to pursue a career in their field of study

Demonstrate leadership and an ongoing commitment to their community

How to Enter

To enter, students within the landscape construction or landscape architecture fields of study must submit an application, including answering questions describing why they are passionate about a career in landscape construction or landscape architecture and how they intend to actively contribute to the overall industry. Applicants may access the application online for landscape construction or landscape architecture.

Information about Unilock Paving the Future Scholarship

