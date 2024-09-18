Valley Green To Operate Under Advanced Turf Solutions Name

Valley Green will begin operating under the Advanced Turf Solutions name starting January 1, 2025. The two companies came together in 2022 when Advanced Turf Solutions, Inc., George Furrer, and Charles Dooley formed a new company that acquired assets of the New England-based distributor Valley Green, Inc. Operating as one, Advanced Turf Solutions (ATS) will cater to the needs of customers in 30 states through 33 locations.

“Since the pandemic, customer service in our industry and others has been diluted. We refuse to accept that as the new normal. This consolidation reinforces our commitment to providing customers with sound agronomic advice, the best product choices available, and second-to-none service,” said George Furrer, president of Valley Green.

Furrer continued, “Our goal remains to be the supplier of choice for professional turfgrass managers in New England and across the country, and we’ll continue to invest in things that support that goal and allow us to serve more customers.”

As Valley Green locations adopt the ATS name, Valley Green’s legacy will continue. It will still be recognized as a retail brand catering to homeowners who are passionate about lawn care. Valley Green’s sales, delivery, and customer service teams will remain unchanged under ATS.

New signage with the Advanced Turf Solutions name will be implemented at current Valley Green locations. The same personalized service customers have come to know and trust will remain.

