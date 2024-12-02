Vanguard Engine Powers One Of The Widest Single-Reel Mowers

Czech garden machinery business Swardman s.r.o has partnered with power solutions provider Briggs & Stratton to create the Edwin 95 high-performance professional reel mower, featuring Briggs & Stratton’s Vanguard® 200 single cylinder engine.

One of the widest single reel mowers available worldwide, the Edwin 95 delivers an exceptionally precise cut with its 8-blade reel across cutting width of 37 inches. The mower is powered by the Vanguard 200 single cylinder engine, which delivers a power supply of 6hp, while remaining under the 44 lb. weight limit – both key metrics in the product’s development.

Swardman wanted a well-recognized industry name and good reputation for its partner in developing the Edwin 95, which led them to Briggs & Stratton. The two companies have previously collaborated, which further solidified the venture. The Vanguard 200 was integrated into the mower using 3D drawings supplied by the power provider, while the frame and mounting flange preparation was also accelerated using data supplied by the engine manufacturer.

Briggs & Stratton’s Vanguard 200 is a horizontal shaft drop-fit solution, with no reengineering required and features exclusive innovations, such as TransportGuard™, a 3-in-1 control that eliminates oil/fuel dilution. The engine enjoys optimized fuel management to improve resistance to stale fuel and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) thanks to its unmatched 600-hour air filter replacement intervals – double the industry standard. Plus, the Vanguard 200 includes a new optimized 3-step starting process that allows for a shorter rope pull with less force required. The mower’s performance of up to 7,885 m² per hour allows a standard football pitch to be mowed in slightly more than half the time of a match!

