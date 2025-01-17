Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. announces the third update to its Vectorworks 2024 product line. In addition to performance improvements that elevate the overall quality of the software, the update also debuts a new integration with the online plant database and Vectorworks Partner Network member PlantMaster.

Ideal for customers who want to play an active role in the design process, PlantMaster offers a fully immersive experience. Users can explore plant choices, add their own varieties, and search and filter through plants based on more than 36 different characteristics in order to find the perfect addition to any landscape design project.

With the release of Vectorworks 2024 Update 3, Landmark customers can look forward to including even more detail, data, and imagery in their designs, documents, and presentations. The new PlantMaster plugin grants users with an active PlantMaster subscription the ability to utilize their vast plant library. This allows them the ability to populate planting schedules effortlessly, create plant reports, and craft visually stunning presentations. The plugin can be easily installed by accessing the “Install Partner Products” palette inside Vectorworks.

Additionally, the optimized DWG export for Landscape Area objects facilitates the exchange of DWG files while ensuring high accuracy and precision of information.

This latest Vectorworks update aims to continue to provide designers with a superior workflow. It brings in several critical improvements that empower customers to achieve faster and more efficient processes. Support for dimension-type data fields in the Titleblock border gives customers greater flexibility in reporting project information in the Titleblock. Plus, adding Import/Export support for Revit 2024 files improves the file exchange process with collaborators using the most current version.

This update is available to download for all currently released English-based versions of Vectorworks 2024.

