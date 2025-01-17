Volvo CE Launches Updated L30 & L35 Compact Wheel Loaders

Compact wheel loaders have proven themselves across landscaping applications for years. Two updated models from Volvo Construction Equipment are coming to market with some operator-focused improvements that build on that foundation. With the latest L30 and L35 compact wheel loaders, customers looking for 1.3–1.6 yd3(1.0–1.2 m3) bucket capacity or 2.4- to 2.6-ton fork payload will experience faster work cycles in addition to improved maneuverability, tractive force, and performance.

“These improvements set a new standard for compact loaders in this size class,” said Darren Ashton, product manager — compact equipment, Volvo CE. “For customers who demand efficient handling in a small package, this is it.”

Improved Operator Experience

In addition to already industry-leading visibility, these updated compact wheel loaders provide an even greater range of sight to the front and sides, thanks to a slimmer dashboard. Operators will benefit from more intuitive functions with a larger display that’s navigated via a jog wheel, and a more ergonomic multi-function joystick.