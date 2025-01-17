Volvo CE Launches Updated L30 & L35 Compact Wheel Loaders

Compact wheel loaders have proven themselves across landscaping applications for years. Two updated models from Volvo Construction Equipment are coming to market with some operator-focused improvements that build on that foundation. With the latest L30 and L35 compact wheel loaders, customers looking for 1.3–1.6 yd3(1.0–1.2 m3) bucket capacity or 2.4- to 2.6-ton fork payload will experience faster work cycles in addition to improved maneuverability, tractive force, and performance.
“These improvements set a new standard for compact loaders in this size class,” said Darren Ashton, product manager — compact equipment, Volvo CE. “For customers who demand efficient handling in a small package, this is it.”
Improved Operator Experience
In addition to already industry-leading visibility, these updated compact wheel loaders provide an even greater range of sight to the front and sides, thanks to a slimmer dashboard. Operators will benefit from more intuitive functions with a larger display that’s navigated via a jog wheel, and a more ergonomic multi-function joystick.
A new feature unique to this size class is an advanced boom kick-out and bucket leveler option with boundary limits that can automatically lift and tilt the bucket to pre-programmed positions. Not only does this help experienced operators ensure precise repetitive movement with less fatigue, but it also helps less experienced operators carry out speedier loading cycles.
An electro-hydraulic main control valve enhances the flow sharing among the hydraulic functions. The adjustable boom and tilt function (optional), allows the operator to set the flow of these functions using the jog wheel and display. This enables customized flows for specialty buckets or attachments. Independent hydraulic pumps provide simultaneous lifting and steering at speed.
A big change for the new L30 and L35 is the addition of an eight-pin harness on the boom, which can be activated by a button on the joystick. This allows a wider range of attachments to be used without installing additional wiring — a major convenience for both operators and service techs.
The new-generation L30 and L35 from Volvo CE come with additional sensors to monitor their engine and cooling performance. The standard reversible cooling fan is adjustable to handle dusty and high debris conditions. The operator is informed of deviations in machine behavior, further improving reliability and reducing unplanned downtime.
Two popular features remain from the last series: ground-level access to service points — including fuel, oil, air and hydraulic filters, battery, radiator, oil dipstick, and hydraulic oil level gauges — and long service intervals, which also support total cost of ownership.
The loaders offer the same performance, speed, and versatility previous versions provided. This is largely due to the rim pull and breakout/lifting forces that customers might expect from larger machines. High traction comes from the combination of an articulating oscillating joint and 100% differential locks on both axles, while the high breakout force is a result of the powerful linkage.
With CareTrack® telematics, customers can see trends in the operation of their Volvo CE L30 or L35 to help plan maintenance, control costs, and boost profitability.
