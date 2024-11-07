Contact Us

Volvo CE Upgrades Straight Boom Demolition Excavators

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is modernizing its straight boom excavators with an updated EC300 and an all-new EC400, as part of its new generation revamp – ensuring a superior performance, greater safety and dynamic demolition strength. The new and improved 40-ton EC400 Straight Boom crawler excavator is replacing the EC380E Straight Boom, while the 30-ton EC300 Straight Boom is the enhanced model following the previous generation EC300E Straight Boom.

They have both been designed to deliver the highest levels of productivity in demolition applications and now thanks to an updated design that brings the customer into the future, as well as a host of additional safety and performance improvements, this formidable duo are the ultimate partners for outstanding reach and stability on demolition jobs.

The updated machines offer a height advantage with an increase in reach of approximately 30% over standard digging-based models. With a heavier counterweight, which can be easily detached using a hydraulic removal feature when moving from site to site, they also ensure outstanding stability during tall tasks.

Thanks to the new generation machine base, they also enjoy a 14% improvement in fuel efficiency and a 10% increase in engine power for the EC400 Straight Boom over the machine it replaces. Improved controls, an electric joystick and travel pedal allow precise controllability for the operator.

New must-have features also come as standard including a bigger auxiliary return line for faster attachment movements and, in an industry first, the case drain line feeds returning oil back into the tank and not to a case drain circuit.

Also included in the upgrade are impressive technological advantages such as the Auto Power Boost, boom-and-arm bounce reduction and the ability to adjust boom-down speed, and boom-swing and boom-travel priority.

A reversible cooling fan helps to protect vital machine components from damage through overheating in dusty demolition environments. In addition, the unique factory-fit dust suppression system removes the need for a separate truck for pumping water, with its optimized positioning of water spraying nozzles helping to capture dust at the earliest opportunity.

The EC300 Straight Boom and EC400 Straight Boom demolition crawler excavators are the first of the range for Europe and North America to be included in the new generation update. The EC400 Straight boom can be ordered this month and the EC300 Straight boom can be ordered beginning in March 2025.

