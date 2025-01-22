WAC Lighting Launches WAC Group

Celebrating 40 years of innovation, WAC Lighting has announced the launch of the WAC Group, a new collective for its distinctive lighting and smart fans brands. The group combines cutting-edge technology, exceptional design, and a commitment to customer success under the tagline “Technology Illuminated.”

The new parent brand, WAC Group, brings together WAC Lighting®, Modern Forms®, Schonbek®, AiSPIRE®, WAC Limited, and WAC Landscape Lighting under one umbrella, creating a one-stop destination for lighting and fan solutions in residential and commercial spaces.

The unified portfolio provides lighting showrooms, homeowners, architects, interior designers, lighting designers, landscapers, integrators, and other professionals with a diverse range of products spanning various styles, price points, and advanced lighting and fan technologies.

WAC Group is poised to lead with cutting-edge products and services as the demand for smart, efficient, and sustainable lighting increases. “WAC Group combines our heritage of design with the latest technology,” said Becki Li, President of WAC Lighting. “By bringing our brands together, we’re enhancing our ability to provide innovative solutions that not only illuminate spaces but improve how people use light—making environments smarter and more energy-efficient.”

WAC Lighting has established itself as a leader in innovative design and easy installation for lighting professionals since 1984. The launch of WAC Group strengthens this legacy, accelerating innovation, improving delivery speeds, streamlining production, and simplifying installations while delivering technology-driven solutions.

“We’re creating a future where lighting is more than just lighting. It’s lighting technology that is more intuitive, efficient, and inspiring than ever before,” said Jenifer Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer. “By unifying our portfolio of brands, we’re setting new industry standards in function and design and delivering this broad range of innovative solutions to our customers.

The WAC Group will maintain its individual brands’ names, websites, and teams while offering a streamlined approach to servicing lighting professionals and end users.

