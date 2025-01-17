Contact Us

WAC Lighting Promotes Becky Li To President

In her new position as WAC Lighting President, Becky Li will oversee all facets of operations, encompassing sales, marketing, product development, human resources, supply chain, and IoT.

WAC Lighting has announced the promotion of Becky Li to President, following the retirement of former President Dirk Wald. Tony Wang will continue his role as Chairman of WAC.

WAC Lighting Promotes Becky
WAC Lighting Chairman Tony Wang and President Becky Li

Wang, WAC founder, commends Becky Li, stating, “Becky has always been an integral and dedicated executive at our firm. With her wealth of experience in senior executive roles and adept strategic planning skills, we are confident in her ability to lead. We look forward to watching Becky at the helm as we continue to prepare this company for exponential growth.”

In her new position, Li will collaborate with senior management to oversee all facets of operations, encompassing sales, marketing, product development, human resources, supply chain, and IoT.

With nearly three decades of service at WAC, Li’s journey began in the Accounting Department. She then rose to the position of Controller. Subsequently, she was named Executive Vice President, where she played a pivotal role in overseeing the company’s operations. Her active involvement in WAC’s Giving Back Program, particularly in supporting the American Cancer Society, underscores her commitment to social responsibility.

Li is a Cum Laude graduate of Baruch College in New York City.

