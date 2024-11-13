Walker Completes Light Duty Transmission Acquisition

Walker has officially acquired the “Light Duty” product line from Danfoss, effective as of August 19, 2024. This acquisition includes both the Model 7 and Model 11 hydrostatic, variable displacement pumps and transmissions products. This strategic move empowers Walker to enhance quality, address design improvements, and secure a reliable supply for its customers.

The “Light Duty” product line acquisition represents a crucial milestone for Walker, which currently utilizes approximately half of the total light duty units produced, with the Model 7 comprising 85 percent of the volume. From initial discussions to closing, the acquisition process took 14 months, with the Walker team dedicating over 120 man-days at Danfoss’ Eden Prairie facility to ensure a seamless transition.

Transitioning the entire transmission assembly line and inventory was an impressive logistical feat, requiring ten semi-tractor trailers to transport all equipment and materials to Walker Manufacturing’s facility in Fort Collins, CO over a two-week period in mid-August. Walker successfully built its first transmission on September 12th and achieved full production run rates within two weeks. The first shipment to an outside customer was made on November 5, 2024.

Quality and efficiency have been paramount in Walker’s transition process. Thanks to a robust component inspection protocol and heightened expectations for the final product, both the first pass yield and overall yield have exceeded historic levels. Walker’s dedicated factory team has worked tirelessly to set up the new production line, equipment, systems, and materials strategy to achieve these outcomes and meet ambitious production targets.

The acquisition also underscores Walker’s commitment to addressing quality and long-standing design issues to better serve its customers. A newly developed quoting and ordering portal offers Hydro customers enhanced visibility, communication, and timeliness, optimizing the entire ordering and fulfillment process. Walker’s motivation to acquire this product line stems from a desire to protect its customers’ investments while seizing an opportunity for improvement.

