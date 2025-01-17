Contact Us

Walker Transmission Acquisition – Green Industry News

Walker has announced the planned acquisition of the Model 7 and Model 11 hydrostatic transmission product lines from Danfoss Power Solutions.

Walker Transmission Acquisition

Walker Manufacturing has announced the planned acquisition of the Model 7 and Model 11 hydrostatic transmission product lines from Danfoss Power Solutions II, LLC. Danfoss is currently located in Eden Prairie, MN. This acquisition includes the ongoing design, production, and supply of the Model 7 and Model 11 transmissions.

Walker President Ryan Walker explains: “This acquisition underscores our passion and intrigue with the design and performance of the Model 7 and Model 11, and, more importantly, our commitment to the many transmissions currently operating in Walker Mowers and many other pieces of equipment around the world.”

Walker Manufacturing has utilized the Model 7 in the Walker Mower for over 40 years. Assembly, testing, and support functions will be based in Walker’s Fort Collins, CO factory. Sourcing components will largely be maintained within the existing supply chain. Walker is preparing the factory with the necessary space, infrastructure, and colleagues to support these products.

“We are excited to extend our decades of experience and talented team towards manufacturing and supporting the Model 7 and Model 11 transmissions,” explains Walker, “We strive to serve people well, and multiply opportunities for everyone associated with Walker Manufacturing, and the acquisition is an opportunity for Walker to increase our effectiveness.”

