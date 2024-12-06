

I magine designing a landscape that not only dazzles the eye but also conserves one of our most precious resources—water. From selecting the right plants to mastering the art of sustainable irrigation, this quiz challenges you to explore the principles of water-wise landscaping. Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or a budding enthusiast, see how well you know the tricks of creating beautiful, eco-friendly spaces that thrive on minimal water.

Ready to plant the seeds of knowledge? Let’s get started!

(Photo: Adobe Stock)