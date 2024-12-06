Imagine designing a landscape that not only dazzles the eye but also conserves one of our most precious resources—water. From selecting the right plants to mastering the art of sustainable irrigation, this quiz challenges you to explore the principles of water-wise landscaping. Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or a budding enthusiast, see how well you know the tricks of creating beautiful, eco-friendly spaces that thrive on minimal water.
Ready to plant the seeds of knowledge? Let’s get started!
26 Landscape Architecture Leaders Target Zero Emissions By 2040
Global landscape design firm CEOs pledge to address climate change, aim sights on becoming a zero-emissions profession within 16 years.
CEOs representing some of the world’s largest and most influential landscape architecture firms released a public letter committing their firms to achieve the goals laid out in the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) Climate Action Plan. The commitment includes making landscape architecture a zero-emissions profession by 2040. Firms that signed the letter have designed some of the most-visited parks, public plazas, stadium grounds, waterfronts, and transportation corridors across the U.S. and around the world, representing tens of billions of dollars of public and private infrastructure.