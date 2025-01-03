Contact Us

Weed Man Donates 76,000 Pounds of Food to Local Food Banks

Weed Man franchises donate 76,000 pounds of food to local communities through their network-wide give-back initiative: Grassroots Giving.

For the first time in Weed Man’s history, Weed Man franchises came together to support their local communities through their inaugural network-wide give-back initiative: Grassroots Giving. This fall, Weed Man invited customers to donate shelf-stable, non-perishable food and household items during their regularly scheduled fall lawn care services. Through their combined efforts, Weed Man has raised more than 76,000 lbs of food for food banks in communities across the US and Canada.

“We could not be more blessed to have better customers, employees, and community to be a part of for these last 60 years,” says Brett Shine, General Manager at Weed Man Grand Rapids, which raised 2,200 lbs of food locally. “This is one of the most gratifying things we’ve ever done and we’re so happy to be a part of it. Thank you to Northwest Food Pantry and thank you to our amazing customers.”

Local food banks across the US and Canada have expressed their gratitude and excitement to continue this partnership with Weed Man’s Grassroots Giving food drive. “We’re extremely grateful for the support and generosity shown by Weed Man, and we look forward to continuing to make a meaningful difference through future initiatives,” says a representative from the St. Louis Area Food Bank, which received more than 1,000 lbs of food from Weed Man St. Louis.

“One of the special things about our franchise system,” says Weed Man CEO Jennifer Lemcke, who was previously profiled in Turf’s “The Yardstick” feature in the August 2023 Issue, “is that no matter how large we grow, we are always deeply rooted in our local communities. All of our franchisees truly do bring out the best of being locally owned and operated.”

Watch Weed Man’s Grassroots Giving Video below:

