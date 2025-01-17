Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » synthetic grass

Weed Man Reports Growth in Q1

Weed Man announced four signed agreements, the hiring of several roles – including a new CFO – and a ranking in Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500 for Q1 2024.

Turfgrass maintenance
(Photo: Weed Man)

Weed Man, a leading franchised lawn care provider, reports impressive growth and forward momentum in Q1 including four signed agreements, the hiring of several roles – including a new CFO – and a ranking in Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500.

Brandon Burns

The signed agreements come from existing franchisees Brandon Burns, Sam Morgan, Richard Thompson, and Epic3 – the largest multi-unit operator in the US. This Q1 growth will bring six new territories to Arlington Heights, IL; two to Lake Norman, NC; three to Coweta-Fayette, GA; and two to Omaha, NE, respectively.

“Expanding my business with Weed Man was a natural next step after the incredible success I’ve had with my existing territories,” said Burns. “Seeing the momentum of the brand I knew I had to strike while the iron was hot, although I don’t see it cooling down any time soon. I’m confident there will be continued growth opportunities for the foreseeable future.”

Jennifer Lemcke

To support this rapid expansion, Weed Man also announced the hiring of several new roles – most notably, the hiring of Prajakta Raut as Chief Financial Officer. Raut brings with her over two decades of experience as a finance executive, holding prestigious certifications including as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Canada.

“Prajakta’s extensive expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and team leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand and innovate in the dynamic landscape of our industry,” said Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. “With her leadership and strategic guidance, we are confident in the continued success and growth trajectory of Weed Man.”

Along with Raut, the Weed Man team added Kesley Counts as Marketing Coordinator, Annabelle Dockins as Events, Recruiting, & PR Coordinator, and Allison Russell as Communications Manager.

Additionally, the brand was ranked for the thirteenth consecutive year in Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500. In its ongoing commitment to comprehensively assess the dynamic landscape of franchising, Entrepreneur continually evolves it’s 45-year-old ranking formula. The editorial team meticulously researches various elements pivotal to the evaluation process, such as financial considerations, expansion metrics, assistance programs, brand resonance, and economic robustness. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

For more information on the service offerings made available by Weed Man and its franchising opportunities, visit weedmanfranchise.com.

Look for Turf’s examination of Franchise Opportunities in the upcoming June edition!

For related information, read:

Fall Turf Tune-Up

The Yardstick: Q&A With Jennifer Lemcke

Business Management: Is Franchising For You?

 

 

Business Management, Business Trends, Featured, Industry News, Personnel, Resources, The Latest

Brandon Burns, Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500, Epic3, Jennifer Lemcke, Landscape Business Opportunities, Lawn Care Franchises, Prajakta Raut, Richard Thompson, Sam Morgan, Turf magazine, Weed Man

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Scythe Introduces Latest Generation Of M.52 Electric, Autonomous Commercial Mower

Next

Protecting Landscapes From Destructive Iguanas

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly