Weed Man Reports Growth in Q1

Weed Man, a leading franchised lawn care provider, reports impressive growth and forward momentum in Q1 including four signed agreements, the hiring of several roles – including a new CFO – and a ranking in Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500.

The signed agreements come from existing franchisees Brandon Burns, Sam Morgan, Richard Thompson, and Epic3 – the largest multi-unit operator in the US. This Q1 growth will bring six new territories to Arlington Heights, IL; two to Lake Norman, NC; three to Coweta-Fayette, GA; and two to Omaha, NE, respectively.

“Expanding my business with Weed Man was a natural next step after the incredible success I’ve had with my existing territories,” said Burns. “Seeing the momentum of the brand I knew I had to strike while the iron was hot, although I don’t see it cooling down any time soon. I’m confident there will be continued growth opportunities for the foreseeable future.”

To support this rapid expansion, Weed Man also announced the hiring of several new roles – most notably, the hiring of Prajakta Raut as Chief Financial Officer. Raut brings with her over two decades of experience as a finance executive, holding prestigious certifications including as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Canada.

“Prajakta’s extensive expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and team leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand and innovate in the dynamic landscape of our industry,” said Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. “With her leadership and strategic guidance, we are confident in the continued success and growth trajectory of Weed Man.”

Along with Raut, the Weed Man team added Kesley Counts as Marketing Coordinator, Annabelle Dockins as Events, Recruiting, & PR Coordinator, and Allison Russell as Communications Manager.

Additionally, the brand was ranked for the thirteenth consecutive year in Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500. In its ongoing commitment to comprehensively assess the dynamic landscape of franchising, Entrepreneur continually evolves it’s 45-year-old ranking formula. The editorial team meticulously researches various elements pivotal to the evaluation process, such as financial considerations, expansion metrics, assistance programs, brand resonance, and economic robustness. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

