Weed Man Seeking Franchisees In Washington State

Weed Man is seeking franchisees in Washington state. Find out where and start-up costs.

Weed Man Weed Man, a franchised lawn care provider, has sights set on expanding further into Washington state. The brand has announced its plans to bring 25 new single territories, 12 double territories, to the Seattle market over the next five to seven years.

Weed Man is currently seeking qualified, single-unit and multi-unit partners to take advantage of this opportunity to own a franchise in the King County, Snohomish County, and Pierce County area, with a booming local economy and excellent customer base for quality lawn care services. The initial investment to open a Weed Man ranges from $80,535 for a single territory to $107,785 for a double territory.

“We have been expanding our footprint at a quick pace over the past few years,” said Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. “Given Seattle’s unique weather and lawn care needs, it’s a natural fit for our services. We are confident that once we identify suitable partners, our expansion into the area will flourish.”

The success of Weed Man franchisees is built upon the twin pillars of training and support. Each owner is equipped by the franchisor with all aspects of business operations, including administration, technical, marketing, business planning, and budgeting. As an additional layer of local support, every franchisee is supported by their experienced regional franchisor who serves as a personal consultant and mentor, providing experience, guidance, and encouragement.

As North America’s fastest-growing franchised lawn care provider, Weed Man has been providing lawn care services to homeowners for more than 50 years and currently serves 933 territories in the U.S. and Canada through a network of locally owned and operated lawn care businesses. For more information on the company’s service offerings and its franchising opportunities, visit weedmanfranchise.com.

Look for more from Weed Man in two articles in the upcoming June issue of Turf: “Franchising Opportunities” and “Biting Back: Adding mosquito control can bring business buzz.” 

