Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Quizzes

Turf Quiz Of The Week: When Should You Replace Your Zero-Turn Mower?

Think you know how long a commercial zero-turn mower should last and how to keep it running smoothly? Test your knowledge of mower lifespan and maintenance best practices with this quick quiz.

Turf Quiz Of The Week


Ready to put your mower knowledge to the test? Commercial zero-turn mowers are a crucial investment for lawn care businesses, and understanding their expected lifespan and maintenance needs can make a big difference in your operations. This quiz will challenge your understanding of how long these mowers typically last, when to replace them, and the best practices for keeping them running at peak performance.

Let’s see how much you really know!

Zero-Turn Mower
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

In The Field: Grass Routes Mowing Services Tackles Steep Hawaiian Hillsides

In the last of a three-part series of case studies, Grass Routes Mowing Services uses a remote-operated, gas-powered robotic mower to tame the tropical hills of Kauai.

Tyler Shields has been cutting his own path in the landscaping business since he was a scrappy middle-schooler in Philadelphia, PA. From this early beginning, Shields has been pushing and riding every mower make and model you can imagine. From the highly-manicured precision of country club work to the flexibility of parks and recreation cutting, Shields knows grass and grass cutters.

Continue reading…

Featured, Lawn Mowing Maintenance and Lawn Care, Mowers & Turf Care, Quizzes

Commercial Lawn Mowers, commercial mowers, Commercial Zero Turn Mowers, landscaping equipment, lawn care, lawn care equipment, lawn maintenance, mower maintenance, Mowers, Quiz of the Week, Quizzes, Turf magazine, Turf Quiz of the Week, Zero-Turn Mowers

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

Previous

A Terraced Hillside Retreat

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly