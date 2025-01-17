One in four new businesses in the U.S. are Hispanic-owned. But which cities are the best for Hispanic or Latino entrepreneurs? Orlando, FL tops the list, according to 2023’s Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs, a recent report from personal finance site, WalletHub. The report was released in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 through October 15.



To help Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurs find the most fertile ground for their enterprises, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key metrics. The data ranges from the Hispanic entrepreneurship rate to Hispanic income growth to the share of Hispanic-owned businesses. The top cities are all in Florida.

Top 20 Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs 1. Orlando, FL 11. Laredo, TX 2. Miami, FL 12. Amarillo, TX 3. Pembroke Pines, FL 13. Las Cruces, NM 4. Cape Coral, FL 14. Nampa, ID 5. Fort Lauderdale, FL 15. Ontario, CA 6. Port St. Lucie, FL 16. St. Petersburg, FL 7. Hialeah, FL 17. Riverside, CA 8. Santa Clarita, CA 18. West Valley City, UT 9. Tampa, FL 19. San Antonio, TX 10. Albuquerque, NM 20. Denver, CO



According to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. landscape industry employs almost 1.6 million workers and generates almost 959,000 jobs in other related industries. Hispanics represent over 830,000 workers in these categories.

WalletHub found that Hialeah, FL, has the highest share of Hispanic residents at 95.8%, which is 76 times higher than in Charleston,WV, the city with the lowest at 1.3%. Mobile, AL, has one of the lowest Hispanic unemployment rates, just 0.9%, which is 15.6 times lower than in Akron, OH, the city with the highest at 14%.

South Burlington, VT, has the highest share of Hispanics with at least a bachelor’s degree at 70.1% , This is 9.6 times higher than in Stockton, CA, the city with the lowest at 7.3%. In Florida, the cities of Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, and Pembroke Pines all have the highest entrepreneurship rate among the Hispanic population at 1.8%, which is 22.6 times higher than in Billings, MT, the city with the lowest at 0.08%.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, click here.

Opening Photo: Adobe Stock by JackF

