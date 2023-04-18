Who’s Got The Worst Deck In America?

If you know someone with a disaster of a deck, Mr. Handyman is offering homeowners a chance to win a deck and landscape makeover.

With your lawn and landscape company on the job, your clients’ lawns and landscapes are probably the envy of the neighborhood.

But what about their deck?

If that part of their outdoor living space needs an overhaul, you may want to let them know about Mr. Handyman’s first Worst Deck in America Contest. Until April 28, 2023, homeowners with shabby and hazardous decks can enter for a chance to win a much-needed deck and landscape makeover.

“Decks are a great place for outdoor relaxation and entertaining, but they require maintenance to remain safe and functional,” said Jeff Palla, President of Mr. Handyman. “We’re excited to kick off the contest to help homeowners improve their outdoor living spaces while promoting deck safety.”

The contest is open to all and easy to enter. All it takes is a photo of the deck in question and a visit to Mr. Handyman’s Facebook page for contest rules and details. The winner will receive a new deck from Mr. Handyman along with a landscape makeover from fellow Neighborly company The Grounds Guys.