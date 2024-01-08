Will You Be Affected By New Minimum Wage Increases?

Almost half of U.S. states have increased their minimum wage as of January 1.

A new year may mean a new minimum wage in your state. Almost half of U.S. states increased their minimum wage requirements for employers as of January 1. While the federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, in cases where an employee is subject to both the state and federal wage laws, the employee is entitled to the higher of the two. Here are the 22 states with 2024 increases, as well as their 2023 rates.

Alaska: now $11.73, was $10.85

Arizona: now $14.35; was $13.85

California: now $16.00; was $15.50

Colorado: now $14.42; was $13.65

Connecticut: now $15.69; was $15

Delaware: now $13.25; was $11.75

Hawaii: now $14.00; was $12.00

Illinois: now $14.00; was $13.00

Maine: now $14.15; was $13.80

Maryland: now $15.00; was $13.25

Michigan: now $10.33; was $10.10

Minnesota: now $10.85 for large employers (annual revenues of $500,000+),was $10.59; $8.85 for small employers, was $8.63

Missouri: now $12.30; was $12.00

Montana: now $10.30; was $9.95

Nebraska: now $12.00; was $10.50

New Jersey: now $15.13; was $14.13

New York: now $15.00 and $16.00 (for NYC, Nassau County, Suffolk County, & Westchester County); was $14.20

Ohio: now $10.45 (employers with annual gross receipts of $385,000+); was $10.10

Rhode Island: now $14.00; was $13.00

South Dakota: now $11.20; was $10.80

Vermont: now $13.67; was $13.18

Washington: now $16.28; was $15.74

Other states have minimum wages that will increase later in 2024. In Oregon, the rate is adjusted annually on July 1 based on a set formula, with a higher wage in the Portland metro area and a lower wage in non-urban counties. See the Increase Schedule.

In Florida, the wage currently set at $12.00 is adjusted every September 30 by $1.00 annually until reaching $15.00 on September 30, 2026.

At A Glance

There are 30 states plus the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands with minimum wage rates set higher than the federal minimum.

There are 13 states plus the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands that have a minimum wage requirement that is the same as the federal requirement.

Seven states and American Samoa do not have an established minimum wage requirement or have one below the federal minimum wage.

The District of Columbia has the highest minimum wage at $17.00/hour.

For more information on your state, click here.

