Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » synthetic grass

Will You Be Affected By New Minimum Wage Increases?

Almost half of U.S. states increased their minimum wage requirements for employers as of January 1. Here are the numbers.

minimum wage
Minimum wage increases took effect in several states January 1. Photo: AdobeStock/gustavofrazao

A new year may mean a new minimum wage in your state. Almost half of U.S. states increased their minimum wage requirements for employers as of January 1. While the federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, in cases where an employee is subject to both the state and federal wage laws, the employee is entitled to the higher of the two. Here are the 22 states with 2024 increases, as well as their 2023 rates.

  • Alaska: now $11.73, was $10.85
  • Arizona: now $14.35; was $13.85
  • California: now $16.00; was $15.50
  • Colorado: now $14.42; was $13.65
  • Connecticut: now $15.69; was $15
  • Delaware: now $13.25; was $11.75
  • Hawaii: now $14.00; was $12.00
  • Illinois: now $14.00; was $13.00
  • Maine: now $14.15; was $13.80
  • Maryland: now $15.00; was $13.25
  • Michigan: now $10.33; was $10.10
  • Minnesota: now $10.85 for large employers (annual revenues of $500,000+),was $10.59; $8.85 for small employers, was $8.63
  • Missouri: now $12.30; was $12.00
  • Montana: now $10.30; was $9.95
  • Nebraska: now $12.00; was $10.50
  • New Jersey: now $15.13; was $14.13
  • New York: now $15.00 and $16.00 (for NYC, Nassau County, Suffolk County, & Westchester County); was $14.20
  • Ohio: now $10.45 (employers with annual gross receipts of $385,000+); was $10.10
  • Rhode Island: now $14.00; was $13.00
  • South Dakota: now $11.20; was $10.80
  • Vermont: now $13.67; was $13.18
  • Washington: now $16.28; was $15.74

Other states have minimum wages that will increase later in 2024. In Oregon, the rate is adjusted annually on July 1 based on a set formula, with a higher wage in the Portland metro area and a lower wage in non-urban counties. See the Increase Schedule.

In Florida, the wage currently set at $12.00 is adjusted every September 30 by $1.00 annually until reaching $15.00 on September 30, 2026.

At A Glance

There are 30 states plus the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands with minimum wage rates set higher than the federal minimum.

There are 13 states plus the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands that have a minimum wage requirement that is the same as the federal requirement.

Seven states and American Samoa do not have an established minimum wage requirement or have one below the federal minimum wage.

The District of Columbia has the highest minimum wage at $17.00/hour.

For more information on your state, click here.

For more business management articles, read:

Building A Multimillion Dollar Landscape Firm

Winning Government Contracts

Don’t Miss These 7 Strategies When Selling Your Landscape Business

Business Management, Business Trends, Featured, From the Editor, Industry News, The Latest

alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Labor Costs, landscape labor costs, maine, Maryland, Michigan, minimum wage, Minimum wage increases, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, state minimum wages, vermont, Washington

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

The Yardstick: Q&A With Beth Berry, Advanced Turf Solutions

Next

Poinsettias: Stunning New Varieties & 10 Fun Facts

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly