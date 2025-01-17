Quigley is a seasoned owner/operator with 20+ years of industry experience. He has recently undergone the acquisition process firsthand, giving him a unique perspective. Cutters Edge Total Landscape Solutions, founded by Quigley, was LMC’s most recent acquisition. His understanding of transitioning a company through acquisition enables him to guide future partners with ease.
William Quigley To Lead LMC Landscape Partners’ M&A Efforts
LMC Landscape Partners (LMC) has announced that William Quigley will be taking on an expanded role in leading partnership initiatives.
