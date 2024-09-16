William Quigley To Lead LMC Landscape Partners’ M&A Efforts

LMC Landscape Partners (LMC) has announced William Quigley will be taking on an expanded role in leading partnership initiatives. Quigley will play a pivotal role in building relationships and driving growth objectives. He will offer support to companies exploring partnership opportunities and the future direction of their business.

Quigley is a seasoned owner/operator with 20+ years of industry experience. He has recently undergone the acquisition process firsthand, giving him a unique perspective. Cutters Edge Total Landscape Solutions, founded by Quigley, was LMC’s most recent acquisition. His understanding of transitioning a company through acquisition enables him to guide future partners with ease.

Alongside his M&A responsibilities, Quigley will remain actively involved in LMC’s Florida operations. He will also continue mentoring the team at Cutter’s Edge. His experience ensures that companies partnering with LMC will benefit from a dedicated leader who understands challenges and opportunities within the industry.

“William’s recent experience with our acquisition process makes him an invaluable resource for LMC and our future partners,” said Trey Brock, CEO of LMC Landscape Partners. “His ability to empathize with and support business owners through this significant transition distinguishes us as a preferred partner in the region.”

LMC’s partnership with Cutters Edge is built on a strong foundation of shared goals and principles that drive mutual success. William Quigley is uniquely positioned to offer both practical and empathetic guidance. He will help ensure a smooth and successful transition for the team and for commercial landscape owner/operators considering a partnership with a larger firm.