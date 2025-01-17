Contact Us

Win A $25K Upgrade In Bobcat’s Backyard Makeover Contest

Until July 26, Bobcat is offering a chance to win its $25,000 Backyard Makeover, along with the opportunity to meet superstar Justin Moore.

 

Do you spend so much time improving your clients’ yards that you have little  time left for your own? Until Wednesday, July 26, Bobcat Company is offering a chance to win its $25,000 Backyard Makeover, along with the opportunity to meet country music superstar Justin Moore. The winner will work with their local Bobcat dealer to create their dream backyard.

In addition to the backyard makeover, the winner will have the opportunity to meet Moore as he joins the Bobcat team in the renovation project. Moore, who has scored ten Number 1 country hits, has been a brand ambassador for Bobcat since 2021. As an owner and operator of multiple pieces of Bobcat equipment, including a compact loader and compact tractor, Moore keeps busy on his own 80-acre property in Arkansas.

Public voting on the Backyard Makeover finalist submissions will begin on August 3 and all votes must be received by August 14. The winner of the Contest will be announced on or about August 31.

Potential Backyard Makeover projects will be evaluated based on originality and creativity in their submission, as well as sharing how the makeover will empower the owners to accomplish more. The contest is open for residents in the U.S. and Canada.

For full contest details, rules and regulations, and to enter for a chance to win, visit bobcat.com/backyardmakeover.

