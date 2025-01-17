Win A Steel Green Spreader/Sprayer!

Advanced Turf Solutions is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Corteva Agriscience to give away a free Steel Green spreader/sprayer in The Ultimate Sweepstakes.

Lawn care and landscape business owners can enter The Ultimate Sweepstakes by visiting the Advanced Turf Solutions Booth #10215 at the Equip Expo in Louisville, KY from October 18-20.

Alternatively, you can enter the sweepstakes by registering for the Corteva Ultimate Rewards early order program here and selecting Advanced Turf Solutions as the distributor. Participants can earn additional contest entries for each qualifying Corteva brand purchased from Advanced Turf Solutions during the early order period from October 1 to December 31, 2023. The winning entry will be selected through a random drawing on January 15, 2024 and announced on social media.

The grand prize winner of The Ultimate Sweepstakes will have the privilege of choosing one of the following Steel Green spreader/sprayer models:

For official sweepstakes rules, click here.

Advanced Turf Solutions (ATS) is an independent and employee-owned distributor serving turf managers in the golf, sports field, and lawn and landscape markets. Learn more at advancedturf.com.

