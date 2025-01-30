Winter Lawn Care FAQs for Southern Lawns From Sod Solutions

Winter lawn care in the South and Southeast, including states like Georgia, Florida and Texas, requires a tailored approach to ensure a lush, healthy lawn come spring. From managing winter lawn fertilizer to knowing how to reseed or lay lawn seed in winter, following a proper seasonal routine is key to success.

Here are Sod Solutions‘ answers to frequently asked questions about winter lawn care for southern climates.

Q: When Should You Stop Mowing Your Lawn Before Winter?

A: In warmer southern states, you should stop mowing your lawn when it stops growing, usually when temperatures are consistently below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. In most areas, this is late fall, but it varies depending on the climate. Letting grass grow a bit longer before the first frost helps protect it from the cold. However, avoid letting it get too tall, as this can lead to matting and potential disease.

Q: How Short Should You Mow Your Lawn Before Winter?

A: For the last mow before winter, aim for a height of around 2–2.5 inches. This height protects the grass crown while minimizing matting from snow. Avoid mowing too short, as very short grass can be more vulnerable to cold and frost damage.

Q: How Can You Keep Your Lawn Green During Winter?

A: In most regions, grass naturally goes dormant and turns brownish in winter. However, there are a few ways to maintain a green appearance throughout the season:

Overseed with Cool Season Grasses : Planting cool season grasses, such as ryegrass, can help keep a green look through winter, particularly in warmer climates. Ryegrass grows well in cooler temperatures and can provide a lush green appearance until warm season grass returns in spring.

: Planting cool season grasses, such as ryegrass, can help keep a green look through winter, particularly in warmer climates. Ryegrass grows well in cooler temperatures and can provide a lush green appearance until warm season grass returns in spring. Use a Turf Colorant: Products like Endure Turf Colorant are specially designed to maintain a vibrant green color on dormant grass. These colorants are safe for use on residential lawns, environmentally friendly and can last several weeks. Applying a colorant can be a quick and effective way to give your lawn a green boost without overseeding.

Q: How Can You Prepare Your Lawn for Winter?

A:

1. Dethatch if needed, as a thick thatch layer can suffocate the grass. 2. Fertilize in late fall with a winterizing fertilizer to strengthen the roots and help your lawn survive the winter. 3. Water as needed until the first frost, ensuring roots are hydrated. 4. Clear debris and leaves regularly, as these can encourage mold and pests.

Q: Can You Fertilize Your Lawn for Winter?

A: In general, you should avoid fertilizing once the ground is frozen or warm season grass goes dormant. However, a late-fall application of a winterizer fertilizer, done before the first freeze, can provide nutrients that support root growth during dormancy. This helps your lawn come back stronger in spring.

The Lawnifi Fall Fertilizer Box offers a seasonally tailored approach to provide your lawn with the essential nutrients it needs to thrive in cooler weather. Here’s the recommended application schedule:

Early Fall – Apply BOOST : Start with Boost in early fall to revitalize and deepen your lawn’s green color after summer’s heat stress. Thanks to its time-release formula, Boost ensures a rapid green-up that lasts through the end of the growing season, making it one of the best fertilizers for fall.

: Start with Boost in early fall to revitalize and deepen your lawn’s green color after summer’s heat stress. Thanks to its time-release formula, Boost ensures a rapid green-up that lasts through the end of the growing season, making it one of the best fertilizers for fall. Mid-Fall – Apply MAINTAIN : Follow up with Maintain in mid-fall to deliver balanced nutrition that supports color retention and strengthens the root system. This application prepares your lawn to stay resilient and healthy as the temperatures drop.

: Follow up with Maintain in mid-fall to deliver balanced nutrition that supports color retention and strengthens the root system. This application prepares your lawn to stay resilient and healthy as the temperatures drop. Late Fall – Apply RECOVER: Finish with Recover in late fall to deliver the nutrients needed to prepare your lawn for winter dormancy. Recover helps the grass withstand the stress of cold weather and supports root health during the dormant season.

Using the Lawnifi Fall Fertilizer Box according to this schedule gives your lawn a balanced nutrient boost throughout fall, positioning it to come back stronger, greener, and healthier in spring.

Q: Can You Reseed Lawns in Winter?

A: Dormant seeding—planting grass seed in winter—can sometimes work but is generally discouraged for both warm and cool season grasses due to low survival rates. If you choose to try it, spread the seed only after the ground has begun to freeze to prevent early germination.

As the soil naturally thaws in spring, the seeds may start to germinate, though success rates are limited. For best results, aim to plant grass seed in spring or fall when conditions support higher germination and survival, particularly if erosion control isn’t an urgent concern.

Q: How Do I Fix a Muddy Lawn in Winter?

A: Start by improving drainage with fall aeration to help water filter through the soil more effectively. Try to avoid walking on wet or muddy areas, as this can lead to compaction. For extra muddy spots, consider adding a light layer of straw or mulch to reduce pooling.

For a long-term fix, you might consider creating drainage paths or choosing grass types better suited to handle wet conditions.

Q: Why is My Lawn Turning Yellow in Winter?

A: Yellowing is usually a sign of dormancy or lack of nitrogen. In colder temperatures, warm season grasses naturally go dormant and can turn yellow or brown. This is normal and not a sign of damage. However, if your lawn is cool season grass, consider testing the soil; a late-fall nitrogen application can help prevent yellowing.

Q: Can You Lay Sod in Winter?

A: Laying sod in winter is an excellent option for southern regions (USDA zones 8b-11), where temperatures don’t drop below the teens. Dormant sod, especially types like St. Augustine, bermuda, and zoysia, requires less water and no fertilizer, making it low-maintenance. While dormant, the roots still establish, giving your lawn a head start for spring.

To install, place the sod tightly, water lightly (about 0.25 inches per week), and skip fertilizer until spring. Winter installation avoids summer heat stress and sets up your lawn for a lush, green look as soon as temperatures rise. Learn more here.

Q: Can You Plant Grass Plugs in Winter?

A: While grass plugs, like sod, ideally establish in warmer temperatures, it’s possible to plant them in winter in southern regions where warm season grasses are common. Although grass plugs may look brown and dormant, they’re not dead—dormancy is a natural “hibernation” phase. Once spring temperatures rise, the plugs will regain their green color and begin growing actively.

To plant grass plugs in winter, remember these key tips:

Expect Dormancy: Plugs won’t green up until spring, so don’t worry if they look off-color.

Keep Them Moist: Winter winds can dry out roots, so water consistently to keep the soil moist.

Apply Nutrients: Although dormant grass can’t absorb nutrients, applying a product like Lawnifi’s New Lawn Starter Box will help prepare it for spring once the plugs come out of dormancy. The nutrients will be available to support root growth and establishment once warmer temperatures return, giving your lawn a healthy start out of dormancy.

Q: How Do You Control Weeds in Winter?

A: Controlling weeds in winter requires pre-emergent herbicides, which are best applied in fall. These prevent weed seeds from germinating through winter. Avoid post-emergent herbicides during winter, as they can stress dormant grass. Regularly check for winter weeds like chickweed or poa annua and remove them by hand when possible.

Winter lawn care may seem challenging, but by following these seasonal tips, you can ensure your lawn stays healthy and prepared for the months ahead. From timing your last mow to managing moisture and choosing the right fertilization schedule, each step helps maintain the vitality of your lawn.

Whether you’re experimenting with overseeding, laying sod or installing grass plugs, understanding the unique needs of your lawn during dormancy can prevent issues and give it a strong start in spring. With the right winter care, your lawn will emerge greener, healthier and ready to thrive when warmer weather returns.

