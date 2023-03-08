I was elected to the IPLLA board of directors in 2002 and have been involved in some way ever since. I served as president in 2006, and I’m currently their education director. I’m also the past president of the Midwest Regional Turf Foundation (MRTF) and the Indiana Outdoor Management Alliance. I’ve also been on the Purdue Ag Alumni Association for ten years. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving on industry boards. I feel it’s a great way to give back to an industry that has given me so much. Association boards are also a great way to network with other people. Anyone can learn a lot by being involved with an association board.

As mentioned, when I first joined the IPLLA board, I was the only female. However, a couple of years later, there were three of us. Since that time, there has always been a female board member. I was the third female president in 2006; there have now been six since the founding

in 1987.

Not every association is lucky enough to have that much female involvement. I’ve been involved with the MRTF since 2008, both as an elected and appointed position. I’ve always been the only female serving on the board other than the executive secretary. I served as president in 2021 and there has only ever been one other female president since the board’s founding in 1945.

More Representation

So why such a difference between the two associations? MRTF has more golf involvement than IPLLA and according to the U.S. Golf Association, women are only 1.5% of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America’s (GCSAA) nation- wide membership. So there’s a slim chance that an appointed board position from the golf associations would be female. In my years on the board, Industry reps have all been males—except me. I don’t think associations are averse to women on the board; it’s more likely that not enough women are adding their names to the slate. It’s simply a lack of women.

Why do we need female representation on Industry boards? Not only do females add diversity and a different perspective, but having women on Industry boards can encourage female involvement. It gives women in the Industry someone to look up to. I feel it’s the same with female speakers at Industry events. We need attendees to see as many females in key roles as possible. There are plenty of female role models in the Green Industry. We just need to make them more visible.

Take Action, Be Passionate

Women are capable employees and leaders. Women should willingly volunteer service to industry associations. We should nominate ourselves and other females to run for association boards. I think associations should monitor event attendees to search for women who actively participate in programs. Someone who participates would make a good board member.

Look at associations in your state and see who needs female involvement. If you or someone you know is interested, run for the board or encourage them. If you are unsure about a board position commitment, ask to volunteer in some other form. Join a committee or offer to help with a fundraising event.

Once elected to a board of directors, it can take a while to get adjusted and feel comfortable to be vocal. I’ve been the only female on a board before and it can be intimidating. Women are often considered emotional. Is it fear? Lack of confidence? Are we too passionate?