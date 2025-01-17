Contact Us

WRI Tractors of Bryan Texas Joins Takeuchi’s NA Dealer Network

WRI Tractors, located in Bryan, Texas, now carries Takeuchi's full line of compact equipment as they join the North American dealer network.

WRI Tractors, located in Bryan, TX, is now carrying Takeuchi’s full line of compact equipment, including track loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and crawler dumper.

WRI Takeuchi

“We’re very pleased to now offer Takeuchi’s quality equipment here in Southeast Texas,” said Quinton Williams, president of WRI Tractors. “Since we opened for business back in 2016, we’ve focused on providing this area with the highest-value agricultural equipment. By adding Takeuchi machines to our line-up, we’re able to provide a wider range of customers, including construction professionals, with equipment that can help them be more efficient and productive.”

Family-owned and operated, WRI Tractors has built a reputation over the years by delivering exceptional service and cultivating long-term customers. The dealership now adds Takeuchi equipment to its inventory of tractors, hay and tillage equipment, UTVs, outdoor power equipment, lawnmowers, and trailers. WRI Tractors also offers several helpful services, including financing, parts ordering, and service. The dealer serves many communities in the Texas Brazos Valley, including College Station, Huntsville, Madisonville, Navasota, Rockdale and Brenham.

WRI Takeuchi

“Over the years, WRI Tractors has served the Brazos Valley region with dedication and expertise,” said Austin Wells, Southwest regional business manager for Takeuchi-US. “They represent the kind of quality and customer service that we strive for at Takeuchi every day. Through our new association with WRI Tractors, we’re able to expose more Texas farmers and ranchers to the Takeuchi brand, as well as the construction and landscape professionals who’ve come to rely on our equipment over the years.”

For more recent Turf Magazine coverage of Takeuchi-US, click here.

