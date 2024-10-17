Yanmar CE’s ViO35-7 Brings Stellar Operator Experience

Yanmar Compact Equipment introduced the ViO35-7 mini excavator, featuring significant productivity, configuration and operator experience improvements. The 24.4HP true zero-tailswing excavator includes leading 360° visibility, a 25% increase in travel speed under load, and a 7% improvement in excavator efficiency. It fits perfectly in jobsites both big and small in construction, rental, utilities, landscaping, and more. The ViO35-7 stands out as a flexible and robustly dependable model that provides an excellent power-to-size ratio and is easy to transport and simple to maintain, whether by an owner operator, contractor or rental fleet.

Performance Operators see numerous benefits from the new ViO35-7’s improved productivity and performance features. The 8,047-lb. model has increased excavation capabilities thanks to greater breakout forces and improved cycle times under load. Plus, a higher torque swing motor boosts power for backfill work involving swinging and usability on slopes. This is all powered by the heartbeat of the ViO35-7, a highly efficient three-pump hydraulic system and 24.4Hp Yanmar engine. The three pumps greatly improve performance and lead to less risk of slowing down during simultaneous operations — such as with the boom, stick, swing and curl functions — compared to mini excavators with only one pump. The new model provides increased maneuverability. With 25% faster travel speeds under load, operators can move quickly from task to task around the jobsite. It’s also easier to transition to slower tasks thanks to the auto kickdown feature built into the two-speed operation.

Reliability The ViO35-7 is designed to last, featuring an overall robust build. That includes a highly durable undercarriage, cylinder guards, hose guards, strategic placement of the boom light to limit risk of damage, Yanmar’s diesel engine and more. It’s all backed with one of the industry’s best mini excavator warranties: 4-years/4,000-hours. The new model includes simplified fan belt tension adjustment thanks to the rearward location of the alternator. Its engine also doesn’t require the addition of a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), allowing for simple operation and service. Yanmar configures the ViO35-7 for convenient maintenance, including easy access to grease points and filter locations. Lastly, problems are easier to diagnose either by the owner or over the phone with a service center due to clear and intuitive error information on the display.

Efficiency Operators benefit from the true zero tail swing aspect of the machine, which protects the equipment and nearby structures by keeping the rear of the mini excavator from extending beyond the track width during rotation. Design improvements to the boom swing angle make confined-space operation even easier. Similarly, the more compact nature of the ViO35-7 makes it easier to transport. Yanmar continues to stand out from other manufacturers by offering a standard hydraulic quick coupler. The coupler is upgraded on the ViO35-7, providing easy attachment switching by allowing operators to engage or disengage — as well as see the status of — attachments without leaving the operator seat. The pin grabber style, double locking quick coupler is versatile, accommodating a wide range of attachments, from buckets to breakers. The ViO35-7 also provides operators with a new level of configuration options to allow owners or businesses to choose the most efficient machine possible for their intended applications. Buyers have the ability to add a second auxiliary circuit for attachments that provide multiple functions such as a rotating grapple or tiltrotator. Straight and angle blade options allow additional ways to customize the machine.

Operator Experience Greater visibility, comfort and ergonomics are all hallmarks of the ViO35-7’s improved operator station. Larger windows and an updated roof design improve jobsite awareness with a leading 360-degree view for optimal visibility from the tracks, blade and bucket to peak dump height. Operators can work in greater comfort with an adjustable suspension seat, ergonomic joystick controls and switch positions, reduced cabin noise, improved HVAC distribution and greater foot space with an updated pedal layout. Additionally, the model includes creature comforts such as a cup holder, phone holder and tablet holder for convenience in the cab.