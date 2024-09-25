Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders. The midsize machine is the smallest in Yanmar’s current lineup of compact track loaders and offers superior transportability and maneuverability in construction, utility and rental applications.

Performance

Like each new Yanmar compact track loader, the radial-lift TL65RS is a durable, construction-grade machine. A 67HP Yanmar Tier 4 Final diesel engine and 2,100-lb. rated operating capacity maximizes performance and productivity for the best possible ROI. Operators can efficiently navigate the jobsite with the TL65RS’ travel speed of up to 7.5 mph.

The new compact track loader maximizes performance with a torsion axle suspended undercarriage featuring a pivot link system at the rear axle. The linkage technology utilizes a spring load to reduce oscillation and stabilize the machine, improving material retention and ride quality. Additionally, the TL65RS can be optioned with a 26.7-gpm high flow, optimized with large line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps for more flow and pressure directly to the attachment and reducing power loss.

Operators can work longer in comfort with the machine’s standard mechanical suspended seat; and a state-of-the-art 7″ touchscreen display provides convenience on the job. Premium 360° visibility enhances jobsite awareness and safety, which is bolstered by the inclusion of a removable roof hatch escape.

Efficiency

The TL65RS boasts multiple options to enhance productivity and ease of operation. A work tool positioner allows operators to create a preset for the angle of the attachment based on the job, while return-to-position technology enables them to set a designated height for the loader arms. Self-leveling technology utilizes dual-direction capabilities to automatically level the load while raising and — something not seen on many other compact track loaders — lowering the loader arms. Auto two-speed allows the machine to shift automatically between low- and high-speed modes for a smoother ride. This gives operators more control in spaces with limited room, grading and other applications requiring finesse. Speed-sensitive ride control provides users the convenience of enhanced material retention at higher speeds without needing to actively switch the feature off while transitioning to slower-moving applications like grading.

These innovative offerings, as well as many others, help increase efficiency and make the machine easy to learn, allowing for a quick training process for users of all experience levels.

Technology

The TL65RS offers Yanmar’s optional SmartAssist Remote telematics. The service provides an array of features, including error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. SmartAssist improves security with integrated theft protection that allows the owner or fleet manager to set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if that range is exceeded.

Reliability

The TL65RS has a 2-year/2,000-hour warranty to back its claim of reliability and quality control. The machine’s durable steel-embedded rubber-tracked undercarriage offers construction-grade reliability, while heavy-duty bar-tread tracks complement the undercarriage through better ride quality and reduced vibration. The bar-treaded tracks provide year-round dependability, increasing traction in extreme conditions like snow, mud and soft soils. Additionally, Yanmar provides a 1-year/1,000-hour warranty on the tracks.

Simple service is another standout feature of the TL65RS with features such as easily accessible daily checkpoints and removable skid plates for quick cleaning when needed. It also includes three-panel engine access and a swing-out radiator that can be opened without tools.

For another recent OPE launch from Yanmar, as covered by Turf Magazine, click here.