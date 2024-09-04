Yanmar Launches TL75VS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment launches the TL75VS as part of its new line of compact track loaders. The TL75VS vertical-lift unit boosts productivity in at-height work and truck loading applications. It features a high lift height and rated operating capacity.

Performance

The 9,205-lb. TL75VS is a highly durable, construction-grade machine. A 74HP Yanmar Tier 4 Final diesel engine and 2,555-lb. rated operating capacity maximizes performance and productivity for the best possible ROI. The 10′, 6.5″ max bucket pin height improves the TL75VS’ ability to load dirt into trucks and complete other at-height tasks. Operators can efficiently navigate the jobsite with the TL75VS’ travel speed of up to 7.5MPH.

The new machine provides premium performance and operator comfort with a torsion axle suspended undercarriage featuring a pivot link system at the rear axle. The linkage technology uses a spring load that reduces oscillation and stabilizes the machine for improved ride quality and material retention. Furthermore, the TL75VS can be optioned with a 26GPM high flow maximized by large line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps for reduced power loss, and increased flow and pressure directly to the attachment.

Operators can work longer in comfort with the machine’s standard mechanical suspended seat; and a state-of-the-art 7″ touchscreen display improves convenience on the job. Premium 360º visibility enhances jobsite awareness and safety, which is padded by a removable roof hatch escape.

Efficiency

The TL75VS sports multiple options to increase productivity and the speed at which new operators learn to use the machine. It uses self-leveling technology and dual-direction capabilities to automatically level the load while raising and lowering loader arms. Return-to-position technology lets operators set a designated height for the loader arms. A work tool positioner enables users to select a preset for the angle of the attachment based on the job at hand. The machine shifts automatically between low- and high-speed modes for a smoother transition between the two using auto two-speed. This provides more control in spaces with limited room and applications requiring finesse, such as grading. Speed-sensitive ride control rounds out the productivity offerings. It enhances material retention at higher speeds without the need to actively switch the feature off when converting to slower-moving applications.

Technology

The TL75VS comes equipped with Yanmar’s optional SmartAssist Remote telematics. It offers error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. SmartAssist strengthens security with integrated theft protection. It allows the owner to set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if that range is exceeded.

Reliability

The machine’s durable steel-embedded rubber-tracked undercarriage provides construction-grade dependability. Heavy-duty bar-tread tracks complement the undercarriage through improved ride quality and vibration reduction. The tracks provide year-round dependability by improving traction in extreme conditions like snow, mud and soft soils.

Ease of service is another standout feature of the TL75VS. The model features easily accessible daily checkpoints, removable skid plates and three-panel engine access. Also included is a swing-out radiator that can be opened without tools for fast, convenient cleaning when necessary.

