Yanmar Unveils e-X1 Prototype For Zero Emission Ag Tasks

Yanmar Agribusiness Co., Ltd. (Yanmar AG), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, has revealed its e-X1 concept, an electric drive compact electric agricultural machine designed to achieve zero emissions. The prototype was unveiled at a stakeholder event, with a view to begin market monitoring by 2025.

The e-X1 machine can accommodate various implements such as rotary tillers and grass cutters at the front and rear, enabling tasks like weeding, snow removal, and cultivating. Opting for crawlers instead of wheels ensures stable operation on slopes and uneven terrain. With no driver’s seat, the machine guarantees operator safety during tasks through remote control. The incorporation of autonomous driving features is also under consideration.

Yanmar AG plans to actively progress toward mass-production through rigorous design and testing, with the goal of contributing to the decarbonization of the agricultural sector. Within the Yanmar Group, the YANMAR GREEN CHALLENGE 2050 initiative is driving efforts toward realizing a sustainable society.

Compact electric concept e-X1

Model name e-X1 Powertrain Battery electric Proposed operations Tilling, mowing, ridging, snow removal etc. Release date Market monitoring is scheduled to start in 2025

Concept model of the e-X1 compact electric agricultural machine.

