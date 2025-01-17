“You Move, We Mow” Challenge Benefits Military Families

Project EverGreen announces a fundraiser: the GreenCare for Troops You Move, We Mow Challenge. The challenge is simple – record 18,000 steps during GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week, June 23-29, through an activity of your choice. By participating in the challenge, you can support military families and promote a greener, healthier, cooler Earth.

Greencare for Troops, celebrating its 18th anniversary, provides free lawn and landscape services to those who sacrifice so much for our nation, while also promoting green spaces in our communities. With each step you’ll make a tangible difference in the lives of our brave service members, their families, and the environment — not to mention the health benefits for yourself!

“Behind every uniform is a family that sacrifices alongside them,” said Ki Matsko, program manager for GreenCare for Troops. “Participating in the You Move, We Mow Challenge is a way to honor their service, showing them that their sacrifices are seen, appreciated, and are never forgotten.”

Services provided at no cost to military families by our dedicated volunteers result in healthy yards for children to play, shady areas of solitude for stressed parents to relax, and well-maintained properties with environmental and aesthetic value.

Whether you’re a walker, runner, cyclist, hiker or backyard enthusiast, there’s a place for you in the challenge. Gather your co-workers, friends, family, or community members to lace up your sneakers and hit the pavement in solidarity with our troops and our planet.

Registration Information

It’s easy to get moving and support our troops. Register online now at https://projectevergreen.org/you-move-we-mow-challenge/

Cost: $25 per participant

The first 100 participants to register receive a pair of limited edition GreenCare for Troops garden gloves and a packet of carbon converter wildflower seeds.

Movement Motivation

Here is some motivation and ideas to show you how easy and rewarding it is to accomplish the 18,000-step challenge:

The average American walks 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day.

18,000 steps is only 2,572 steps per day for seven straight days. Totally doable for everyone!

Just one-mile equals about 2,000 steps.

1,500 steps equals 15 minutes of walking; consider two walks of 15 minutes per day.

3,000 steps equals about 30 minutes of walking

Mow your yard! On average, you’ll move at a pace of 6,336 steps per hour.

1 mile of running at a moderate effort equals three miles of cycling at the same effort level.

30-minute hike with hills equals 6,360 steps

About GreenCare for Troops

GreenCare for Troops is a nationwide outreach program sponsored by Project EverGreen to care for lawns and landscapes of families of deployed military personnel. In addition to Nufarm as the Title Sponsor, Platinum Partners include Toro, SiteOne Landscape Supply, AMGUARD Environmental Sciences and Heritage Landscape Supply. The Silver Partner is Arborjet/Ecologel. Affiliate Partners include the Connecticut Grounds Keepers Association and the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association. GreenCare for Troops is endorsed by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

